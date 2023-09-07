Hoda Kotb Officiates 'Special' Wedding for 'Today' Show Fans Who Got Engaged on NBC Morning Show

There's a difference between getting married today, and getting married on Today. Ben Hebert and Mindy Shore did the latter!

The Chicago natives, who have been dating since 2020 and got engaged on the NBC morning show back in February, both said "I do" Thursday during a heartwarming ceremony with family and friends on the Today Plaza — in a wedding officiated by none other than Hoda Kotb, with some additional assistance from Al Roker.

"Sticking with the tradition, we've kept them apart all morning," Kotb said at the start of a segment, before tossing it to a segment recapping their love story.

As a montage of sweet photos and clips narrated by Kotb began to play, the couple discussed their journey together — from meeting on a dating app in 2020, to a Valentine's Day proposal on Today, to their next steps as bride and groom!

The February proposal itself was one that required a bit of audience involvement, with crowd members holding up letters that read "marry me?" when Hebert popped the question. As the couple explained on air, Shore has a close connection with Today, having made memories in New York with her mother years back.

"Let's keep doing these crazy things that we've done so far," Hebert said in a pre-recorded clip. "Getting engaged was the most incredible experience I've had so I can't imagine getting married is gonna be any different."

During the wedding itself, the duo were decked out in wedding attire. The outdoor area around 30 Rock was decorated in greenery and flowers, too.

Roker took the reins and walked Shore, whose father had died, down the aisle to Sutton Foster's version of "'Til There Was You" from The Music Man 2022 Broadway revival cast recording.

"When they were planning their wedding, I bet nobody thought that they would be sitting right here on the plaza on live TV," Kotb said. "But guys, isn't life such a funny and surprising thing? And I think you guys live on the edge. You take risks and chances. Ben and Mindy knew that maybe after a single swipe that they would be dating, but did they know that they'd get married? It worked out just the way it should."

"And Mindy, that first picture at the plaza that you [were at] with your mom, look what it's kind of blossomed into. This is the place where you said 'Yes' to Ben after a proposal. And this is the place where you're going to say, 'I do.' It's a special place for you, for your mom, for your family, and we're so honored that you decided to choose us for the place to get married," Kotb added. "This special spot. We're hoping you have a memory that'll take you through your beautiful lives together."



Hoda Kotb.

After getting visibly emotional, Kotb asked both Today fans if they wished to wed, and after two "I dos" viewers heard some just-as emotional vows. Shore promised to always support her husband, and Hebert promised his wife that he'd "never be able to top this."

"But I hope I'm wrong... I hope that you and I continue to do amazing things that astonish even us — that are somehow even better than this," he said during the program. "No offense, Hoda."

"I promise if I am all yours and you are all mine, I will never stop striving for a new best day of our lives," he continued.

The couple then exchanged rings in front of the Today crew, and Kotb made an announcement to remember. "May you both always remember the way you feel in this moment, standing in front of your family and friends and these wonderful street [viewers] on the Today Show plaza as I proudly pronounce you husband and wife. Ben, please kiss your bride!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the kiss, cheers could be heard in the streets of Manhattan. The couple was given an additional treat: $3,000 for their honeymoon and some additional luggage to help them along the way.

Next up, Shore and Hebert are considering going to Greece for yet another trip to share together.

Today airs weekdays (beggining at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.