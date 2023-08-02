Hoda Kotb Reveals New Children's Book, 'Hope Is A Rainbow,' Inspired By Her 'Magical' 4-Year-Old Daughter

Hoda Kotb Reveals New Children's Book, 'Hope Is A Rainbow,' Inspired by Her 'Magical' Daughter

Hoda Kotb is ready to share her latest project with the world.

After writing a children's book inspired by the birth of her daughter Haley Joy — 2018's I’ve Loved You Since Forever — the Today co-host, 58, has announced her latest children's book, Hope Is A Rainbow, inspired by daughter Hope Catherine.

Sharing the colorfully illustrated new book with Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 41, on Wednesday, Kotb explained that her 4-year-old's "magical" way of living served as her inspiration this time around.

"My daughter Hope is so inspiring to me,” Hoda told TODAY.com. "She’s a little child, but with a real kind of old spirit, an old soul. There’s something about her in how she sees magic in everything."

Kotb explained that Hope loves rainbows and that the daytime host loved the meaning tied to that.

“A rainbow to me represents something that you can’t quite touch, but it’s magical and amazing. So when I thought about how I carry Hope in my heart, I realized, ‘She IS a rainbow.’ She’s this beautiful, magical, incredible child. It just got me thinking about all the things where kids find magic and hope, and this book is full of that.”

Referencing a tough year that has seen Hope experience health complications that landed her in the intensive care unit at the hospital, Kotb applauded her daughter's lessons about strength.

“She has taught me that you’re stronger than you think you are. She has that ability to be optimistic and hopeful no matter what kind of challenges lay before you," Kotb said. "She’s taught me that resilience comes in all kinds of packages and that kids are incredibly strong. She’s also taught me to find wonder in the smallest things."

Kotb cherishes her moments with Hope — who along with Haley she shares with ex Joel Schiffman — noting she "was dreaming and praying for a child like her."

"And then it became a reality. Every night I tell her: ‘I love you. I’m proud of you. I think you’re terrific. And I’m glad you’re mine,’” the doting mom added. "She’s taught me that dreams come true."

