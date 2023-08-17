Hoda Kotb Says Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'Happier Than She's Ever Been' as Former 'Today' Co-Host Turns 70

Kathie Lee Gifford is embracing her new life in Nashville as she celebrates her 70th birthday.

On Thursday’s edition of Today, Hoda Kotb told viewers that her former co-host is “living her best life” since departing the NBC news show in April 2019.

"When she chose to leave here and go to Nashville, she's been doing nothing but creating and making new memories,” she shared. “I think she's happier than she's ever been."

Kotb, 59, also shared a sweet tribute to Gifford in honor of her milestone birthday on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday to the one who brings the FUN!!! I love u @kathielgifford,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two celebrating with glasses of champagne.

Gifford thanked her fans for their well wishes on her special day, writing on Instagram, “Hi everybody! I can’t thank you enough for the lovely birthday blessings you have been sending my way. I am deeply grateful for a life that has been full of grace and joy. You have all been a part of it! May the Lord bless each and every one of you. Shalom!”

Gifford opened up to PEOPLE in 2022 about stepping back from the spotlight and finding happiness in Nashville.

"Without having to be battling traffic into New York every day and battling all the stuff that goes with it after, oh, how many decades I did it. I've forgotten," she shared. "That, I knew I was done with, but I felt like my creative years were just beginning. I really did, especially once I started directing. That changed everything."

Gifford has been focused on writing music and directing — including a 2023 film titled The Way, which accompanied her book The God of the Way.

Kathie Lee Gifford attends 'The Way' Nashville Premiere at Franklin Theatre. Terry Wyatt/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alongside her work, Gifford enjoys spending her time with family and loved ones including her two grandchildren Frank (whose parents are her son Cody and his wife, Erika Brown) and Finn (whose parents are her daughter Cassidy and her husband, Ben Wierda).

After losing husband Frank Gifford at 84 in 2015, Gifford has welcomed love into her life again. She's in a new relationship, though she's keeping it entirely to herself.

"They also let me be just a person down here too," Gifford told PEOPLE in 2022. "It's so wonderful to be a private person for change."

