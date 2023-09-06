Hoda Kotb Leaves the ‘Today’ Show Early to Take Her Kids to First Day of School: ‘See Ya Later!’

The broadcaster is mom to daughters Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. He has been working at the brand since 2016, and is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 08:26AM EDT
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Hoda Kotb. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Hoda Kotb had a busy morning on Wednesday.

The broadcaster kicked off the 7 a.m. ET hour of the Today show co-anchoring the news beside Savannah Guthrie. But just before 7:25 a.m., she ducked out of the show to take daughters Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6, to their first day of school.

"Hoda, you’re on the run — it’s the first day of school," Guthrie, 51, told Kotb after the two finished reading a tease of stories to come.

"I’m taking my kids to school!" Kotb said, seemingly asking producers, "Okay, can I leave right now?"

"Yes give them a hug for us," said Guthrie, as Kotb frantically left her chair and told fellow Today stars Craig Melvin and Al Roker, "Byeee! See ya later!"

Cheered Guthrie as Kotb left the set, "Go get ‘em, girls!"

Kotb is expected to be back in time on air for the 10 a.m. ET airing of Today with Hoda and Jenna, which she co-hosts with Jenna Bush Hager. In her absence, Melvin stepped into the Today co-anchor chair alongside Guthrie.

Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb and her daughters in their New York City abode. Hoda Kotb Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On social media, Kotb marked her daughters milestone by posting a quote from noted scribe Dr. Seuss. "You're off to great places, today is your day!" read the post, lifted from the beloved children author's 1990 book, Oh, the Places You'll Go!. "Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!"

"Happy first day of school! Xo," wrote Kotb in her caption.

She had been preparing for the milestone the night before, sharing photos of her girls getting at-home haircuts from hairstylist Laura Bonanni Castorino, a department head at the Today show.

"Thank you to my pal @lbcastorino!" wrote Kotb. "The best back to school cuts! First day of school tomorrow! 📚 🎒."

Tuesday marked Kotb's return to Today after an end-of-summer vacation to Mexico.

Discussing the getaway on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb gushed to Bush Hager, 41, about the restorative time away.

"I had a great trip with my kids," Kotb said. "Took them with my sister, we just went to Mexico for fun."

"And let me tell you something, it was magical. It was one of those vacations you take and you say to yourself, 'If they can all be like this...' — and this doesn't happen, we have our fair share of meltdowns."

"Everybody was happy, everybody was healthy, everybody was — it was one of those that you just said, 'Thank you.' We're all here, we all feel good," Kotb concluded.

Today airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.

Related Articles
Pregnant Ciara tiktok family roll call
Pregnant Ciara Stars in Cute 'Family Roll Call' TikTok with Her Kids and Shows Off Hint of Bare Bump
Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Two Kids Have Been 'Residing with Their Father,' Says Singer in Divorce Docs
Heidi Klum and kids
Heidi Klum's Daughter and Son Are Taller Than Her in Sweet New Photo from Beyoncé Concert
Paris Hilton Enjoys Pool Time with Infant Son Phoenix as They Celebrate Labor Day Weekend
Paris Hilton Enjoys Pool Time with Baby Boy Phoenix as They Celebrate Labor Day Weekend
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Family Photos with All 3 Kids
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Funny Tip She Tells Kids When Traveling as a Family with Husband Henry Hager
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Reflects on 'Magical' Trip to Mexico with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Everybody Was Happy'
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of BeyoncÃÂ© and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Beyoncé and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
alexis ohanian and olympia best day ever
Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia Have 'Best Day Ever' After Her 6th Birthday: 'I Love This Time'
stassi schroeder holding baby
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder 'Trying to Hold This Baby In' to Avoid Missing Daughter's First Day of School
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet 'Family Vacation' Photo Hugging His Kids: 'It Was Great!'
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet 'Family Vacation' Photo Hugging His Kids Ben and Lucy: 'It Was Great!'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Explore the Berkshires with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna and Miles on 'Back to School' Trip to the Berkshires
Alec Baldwin hilaria seven children kids 09 04 23
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Share Photo from City Day with Their 7 Kids: 'Gangs of New York…'
wades at beyonce
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 14, 2022 in New York City
Hoda Kotb Says Her Daughter Called Her Out for Using a Sharp 'Tone of Voice'
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan Shares Back-to-School Photos of Her Kids – See the Sweet Pics!