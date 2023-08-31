Hoda Kotb takes no issue with enjoying a snack while lying in bed, whereas Jenna Bush Hager prefers to eat her food elsewhere.

During the Aug. 22 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager, 41, and Kotb, 59, engaged in a friendly debate about snacking in bed, prompted by the viral hashtag #snackdrawerundermybed, which has amassed close to 30 million views on TikTok.

"There's a new trend for people who are like-minded," Kotb explained. "So there are people [who] are now developing a snack drawer under their bed. Where look, they put their snacks in."

The co-hosts played a TikTok clip that featured a person placing snacks like cookies, Rice Krispies Treats and Pringles Snack Stacks in clear plastic dividers in their under-the-bed storage, similar to how one might organize a cutlery drawer in their kitchen.



"Restocking the snack drawer under my bed just in time for hot girl summer," read the caption of the TikTok.

"It looks organized, though, but Rice Krispies Treats?" Bush Hager asked incredulously, before telling Kotb that she must be "jealous" of the snack drawer concept.



It seems that when it comes to the topic of eating in bed, the co-hosts are divided.



"A lot of people like to snack in bed. I feel you and I'm with you. I think it's a good idea," Kotb said as Bush Hager interrupted, "Disagree."

"A sleeve of Ritz Crackers is good to have," Kotb continued as she mimed eating the salty snack.

"Can you imagine what a sleeve, first of all, of Ritz Crackers, does to your sheets?" Bush Hager asked Kotb, seemingly unconvinced.

Kotb — who is mother to two daughters, Haley Joy, 6, and Hope Catherine, 4 — insisted she loves noshing on Ritz Crackers in bed because "it's cozy." However, Bush Hager advised Kotb to stop eating snacks in bed "because it's crumby."

Hoda Kotb's two daughters presented her with breakfast in bed for her 59th birthday in August. Hoda Kotb/Instagram

"Here, let me show you what you do," Kotb explained before gesturing how she wipes crumbs from surfaces using her hand.



Still dubious, the Love Comes First co-author told Kotb that she would get her a snack drawer as a Christmas gift.



"I actually don't like bugs," Kotb responded. "So if there were a slight risk of bugs, I wouldn't do it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



This response apparently confused Bush Hager, who said, "So, because you don't like bugs, I would keep the Ritz out of your bed."

Earlier in August, Kotb had shared a clip on Instagram featuring her daughters presenting the broadcaster with breakfast in bed for her birthday.

In the video, the journalist's daughters presented a breakfast tray plated full of small pancakes topped with whipped cream and a birthday candle sticking out the middle.

"Lots love. Eternally grateful! ❤️❤️❤️," Kotb captioned the post.

