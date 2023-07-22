Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Weigh in on Debate About Washing Feet in Shower: 'Everything's Rolling Down There'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are getting candid about their shower habits.

During Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the co-hosts hilariously debated whether there is a proper way to wash your feet and shave in the shower.

"Should you wash your feet while you're in the shower?" asked Today show editorial director Arianna Davis, who joined the duo for the segment. "Not just taking a shower, but should you specifically go down to your feet, get down there, and wash them? This is an ongoing debate."

Kotb, 48, said she doesn't bend down to wash her feet as "everything is rolling down there anyway” so “they’re getting cleaned.”

Bush Hager, 41, agreed “100%” but asked, "Do you bend down there to shave your legs?"

After Kotb noted that she puts her "leg up on the landing," Bush Hager told her co-host that she could also "put her leg up there" to scrub her feet.

“You wouldn’t,” quipped Kotb, to which Bush Hager responded, “You know I wouldn’t!”

Meanwhile, Davis shared that she not only washes her feet, but is “scrubbing in between the toes” since she feels “there’s a lot happening down there.”

This reminded Bush Hager of a map she saw on social media of the most common body parts people wash in the shower — and she gestured to her armpits, genitals and legs.

Kotb brought up the question again close to the end of the segment by asking Bush Hager, "Do you even go below the knee when you're washing?"

The mom of three quickly responded, "No." She added: "But water splashes there and I shave my legs almost every day!"



Hoda Kotb (left) and Jenna Bush Hager. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Kotb and Bush Hager are the latest Today hosts to weigh in on the debate about proper shower habits, as weatherman Al Roker recently shared his disagreement with a dermatologist's recommendation on how frequently to shower.

Earlier this week, during the third hour of Tuesday's show, Roker and co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had a playful debate about how often people should shower, after Adrianna Barrionuevo Brach, the editorial director of Shop Today, said dermatologists recommend showering two to three times per week.

“I don’t care what they say, I’m going to say 'A',” Roker said, indicating the choice for a daily shower.



Roker could not contain the look of disgust on his face as Brach explained that skincare professionals recommend showering fewer times per week.

“The consensus is two to three times per week, but it does depend on the person. I’m looking at Al’s face like, ‘What is this?’” Brach said. “It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin time, your age, your activity level, as well.”

Brach said shower frequency comes down to personal preference, to which Roker responded, “Not if you come in contact with other people!”

Al Roker believes showers should happen daily. Nathan Congleton/NBCU

Dreyer and Jones also expressed dismay at the recommendation, with Jones remarking, “There’s seven days in a week,” and Dreyer asking whether the number was for children or adults because, as she put it, “Adults smell.”



Jones eventually came around, and said she could see why the recommendation makes sense in terms of protecting the skin’s natural oils and preventing dry skin.

“You have this natural bacteria that lives all over your skin — it’s part of your microbiome, so you don’t want to compromise that because it does help to protect you,” explained Brach. “When you’re scrubbing and using soap and harsh detergents — I can’t stop looking at Al — it could get a little dicey.”

Roker wrapped up the debate by saying that he showers twice a day, which Jones said is “too much.”

