Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Hilariously Debate the Proper Way to Shave in the Shower

The 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' co-hosts discussed whether there is a proper way to wash your feet and shave in the shower on Thursday's episode

Published on July 21, 2023 12:41AM EDT
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are getting personal with their viewers.

During Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the co-hosts hilariously debated whether there was a proper way to wash your feet and shave in the shower.

"Should you wash your feet while you're in the shower?" asked TODAY show editorial director Arianna Davis, who joined the duo for the segment. "Not just taking a shower, but should you specifically go down to your feet, get down there, and wash them? This is an ongoing debate."

Kotb, 48, was the first to reply by stating that she doesn't bend down as "everything is rolling down there anyway." Bush Hager, 41, agreed with her response but asked, "May I ask you if you bend down there to shave your legs?"

After Kotb responded that she puts her "leg up in the landing," Bush Hager told her co-host that she could also "put her leg up there" to scrub her feet. Kotb brought the question up again close to the end of the segment by asking Bush Hager, "Do you even go below the knee when you're washing?"

The mom of three quickly responded, "No." She added: "But water splashes there and I shave my legs almost every day!"

Bush Hager began her duties on the popular morning show in 2019 after Kathie Lee Gifford exited the show following over a decade in the co-hosting spot. The two have often debated over beauty, health, and lifestyle topics that include intermittent fasting, body image, and undergarments.

hoda kotb and Jenna bush hager
Nathan Congleton/NBC

During a 2021 episode, she praised Kotb as being a reason for her getting the role on the show.

"I know that sounds cheesy, and I almost didn't say it," she said. "But I was here for years, doing a lot of different things, and I worked really hard, and I had producers say, 'Well, you're a correspondent. That's where you are.' And that was good. That was what I wanted to be. I wanted to tell stories."

"You asked me to fill in with you," she continued. "And I'll never forget it, so my one is you."

