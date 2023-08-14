Hoda Kotb Says She Isn’t 'Worried' About Aging: '59 Is an Amazing Year'

The ‘Today’ anchor reflected on how good she feels after celebrating her 59th birthday on Aug. 9

By
Vanessa Etienne
Published on August 14, 2023
Hoda Kotb can’t get over how “glorious” turning 59 is.

On Monday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the co-host reflected on how much she’s grateful for after celebrating her birthday on August 9.

“I am so happy to be 59 this year. I feel so good about it,” she said. “If you’re worried about aging, and I know aging’s a thing, 59 is amazing. It’s an amazing year.” 

“When I woke up and I thought about it, I closed my eyes and I imagined and pictured what I have around me,” Kotb continued. “I was thinking to myself, I’m 59 years old, I have two incredible kids, I’ve got my mom here, I’ve got my sister, my brother, nieces, sister-in-law, and I kept thinking to myself, I’m smiling. I’m closing my eyes and I’m smiling. And if you do that, you know that there’s a lot of good things ahead.”

“I feel like this year is going to be fantastic,” she said. “I’m not like, ‘Ooo, how old?’ Haley was screaming, ‘My mom is 59,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, I am!’ I am, I am, and I’m so glad I get to be this.”

Kotb added that it’s important to think about daily life rather than being focused on the future, which is what she’s been doing more of lately.

“Instead of being filled with fear of aging, you’re living with the awesomeness of it” co-host Jenna Bush Hager said before Kotb added, “Yes! Who cares! Look, life is a blink. Turn around, watch what’s happening.”

She boasted, “59 is glorious!” 

