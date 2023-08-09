Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday

The 'Today' co-host's girls surprised her with pancakes and birthday candles as she celebrated the special day with family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 01:17PM EDT
Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday
Photo:

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb is surrounded by love on her special day.

The Today co-anchor celebrates her 59th birthday on Wednesday, sharing video of how she started the day on Instagram.

In the video, the journalists' daughters —  Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6 — help bring in a breakfast tray that has a plate full of small pancakes topped with whipped cream, with a birthday candle sticking out the middle. Hope holds on to Mom's arm as Haley flutters around the room as they sing to Kotb and she blows out the candle.

"Lots love. Eternally grateful! ❤️❤️❤️," Kotb captioned the post, which also includes photos from the family's time on the beach during their trip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna last month, Kotb told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 41, that she recently took her two daughters to their first concert.

"Have you guys ever gone to a Kidz Bop concert?" Kotb asked the mom of three.

"First of all, A) you know all the songs because they're all covers. B) It's as clean as a whistle; happy, everybody's happy, there's no curse words, everybody's singing. And look at the people who turned out to this Kidz Bop concert!" Kotb said as the screen displayed a video of the concert.

"There's 4 kids between the ages of like, 10 and 13 or whatever...We had so much fun," Kotb raved.

"So that was the kids' first concert?" Bush Hager asked. "They've come and watched a concert here, but this was their first one in a real audience," explained Kotb.

"Were they a little scared by how loud it was?" Bush Hager asked.

"They loved it. They were loving it. They didn't want to leave at the end. You know we didn't stay until the end..." Kotb shared.

In March, Kotb explained how Hope's recent health struggles have impacted their family. The daytime host spoke with Bush Hager about comforting Haley as Hope received attention around her recovery following a stay in the ICU.

"We fall short," Kotb said. "I was even thinking this too. You know, Hope hasn't been feeling great, and all the attention's on Hope and Haley wonders too. Like, 'I'm here, see me. I need something, too. Carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope.'"

"It's weird, but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that. You didn't expect to always be seen and heard," said Kotb.

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Took Her Daughters to Their First Concert, a KidzBop Show: 'They Didn't Want to Leave'
Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 14, 2022 in New York City
Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Co-Hosts Shower Her with Love on Her 59th Birthday: 'Phenomenal Light of a Human'
Hoda Kotb daughters
Hoda Kotb Shares Update on Daughter Hope Five Months After Her ICU Stay: She's 'On the Mend'
Hoda Kotb Reveals New Children's Book, 'Hope Is A Rainbow,' Inspired By Her 'Magical' 4-Year-Old Daughter
Hoda Kotb Reveals New Children's Book, 'Hope Is A Rainbow,' Inspired by Her 'Magical' Daughter
Jenna Bush Hager, Instagram, son Hal
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Son Hal's Reaction After She Said He was 'Cut Out of My Tummy' on 4th Birthday
Hoda Kotb,Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Weigh In on Debate About Washing Feet in Shower: 'Everything's Rolling Down There'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Says Letter Daughter Mila Sent Little Sister Poppy from Camp Made Her 'Weep'
Jenna Bush Hager son learns how to swim
Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Was Scared to Watch Son, 3, Learn to Swim in the Ocean: 'Closed My Eyes'
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
hoda kotb 4th of july
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Red, White and Blue-Filled Fourth of July with Daughters Hope and Haley
Hoda Kotb attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today"
Hoda Kotb Says Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Asked to Wear a Crop Top: 'We're Not Doing That'
: Bethenny Frankel (R), and her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, attend the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn Reveals What It’s Like to Have a ‘Real Housewives’ Star as a Mom
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Mother's Day with Daughters Hope and Haley
Jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Cries as She Says She 'Wasn't There' for Hoda Kotb When Daughter Hope Was Sick
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Found Out She Throws Out Her Art: ‘I Felt Shamed'
Hoda Kotb (L) and Joel Schiffman
Hoda Kotb Shares Photo of Former Fiancé Joel Schiffman as He Celebrates Father's Day with Daughters