Hoda Kotb Says Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Asked to Wear a Crop Top: 'We're Not Doing That'

Hoda Kotb's daughter is growing up too fast!

On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb, 58, talked with co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 41, about how her daughter Haley, 6, recently expressed interest in wearing a crop top.

"So Haley wants to wear a mid-drift. She asked me about a mid-drift," Kotb began.

"A crop top? She said, 'Can I wear a crop top?'" asked Bush Hager.

"She was walking down the street and she goes, 'Hi mom,' and she pulled [her shirt] up halfway. I go, 'What are you doing?' She's like, 'Nothing,' and she's giggling out of her mind," Kotb explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Bush Hager noted that all the teenage girls are wearing crop tops, Kotb responded that she didn't think her daughter knew any teenage girls to see the style. "It's weird! You want your kids to feel good in your own skin, but isn't that a weird thing!" Kotb said.

"I said no. No, we're not doing that," Kotb replied when Bush Hager asked her how the mom of two responded to Haley. "You know, I often wrestle with making your kid in charge or in control and then saying no."

"We always do the, 'Do you want blueberries or raspberries? Do you want to wear pink or red, you pick! See, you can choose! See you have some control!' Then I wonder, what are we doing? Even though that's what parenting is now, sometimes you wonder if you have one choice...sometimes it has gotta be no, don't you think?"

Kotb is mom to daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, 3.

Recently, Kotb opened up about her adoption process on an episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, where she talked about worrying she'd run out of time for motherhood.

"I think when you realize that that wasn't meant for you, or you think that at least initially, it's a terrifying part of life because you have to face it," she said. "I remember never saying out loud that I wanted kids, never, because it was too late."

"For girls that it's too late for, you don't say it because if you say it, you're expressing something that you're never going to get."

Kotb emotionally recalled getting the call about daughter Haley, who has since been joined by sister Hope.

"I was sitting there, and I was doing some phone call with some nutritionist about something and babbling on and on. My phone beeped, and I looked at it, and it said Ashley, and Ashley was the lady from my adoption agency, and she said, 'If I ever text you, you need to call me back immediately.'"

"I saw her name, I hung up the phone, I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, '11:55. This is the moment everything changes,' I knew it," she continued. "And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, 'Ashley?' and she said two words to me. She said, 'She's here.'"

"I don't know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close," she said through tears. "I remember that feeling like it was yesterday."

