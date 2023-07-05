Hoda Kotb Celebrates Red, White and Blue-Filled Fourth of July with Daughters Hope and Haley

Hoda Kotb enjoyed a sweet Fourth of July with her two favorite girls.

On Tuesday, the Today co-host, 58, celebrated the holiday by posting a photo with daughters Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6, as well as her mom and her sister, to her Instagram.

The family posed in coordinating red, white and blue outfits and smiled for the camera.

"Happy 4th❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸," Kotb captioned the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After taking several weeks off Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb shared upon her return in March that her daughter Hope had health complications that landed her in the intensive care unit and the hospital.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb said on the March 6 episode. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Webby Awards in New York in May, Kotb told PEOPLE that Hope "is a happy child which is the most important thing to me.

Hoda and Jenna/Instagram

As for how to navigate the road ahead, Kotb shared: "We have figured out kind of a rhythm and life throws all kinds of curve balls at you and it's sort of like what do you do with it, and it's funny because no matter what you go through if you look over to the left or over to the right, someone else is going through something much more difficult."

"So we say count our blessings, let's move forward, let's have a real fun summer, and let's just keep it rolling," she added.