Hoda Kotb Admits Her Mother Buys All of Her Kids’ Clothes: ‘She Really Loves It’

Hoda Kotb is proud to hand one item on her back-to-school list off to mom Sameha

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 01:35PM EDT
hoda kotb 4th of july
Photo:

hoda kotb/instagram

Hoda Kotb is cool with letting her mom take care of her kids' back-to-school style.

On Wednesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-host Jenna Bush Hager noted that Kotb, 59, has help from her mom Sameha when it comes to buying clothes for her two little girls.

After complimenting Kotb's outfit and knowing that her mom had bought it, Bush Hager, 41, noted, "Hoda's mom buys every outfit."

"By the way, and every outfit for my kids," Kotb confirmed, referencing her daughters, Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6, 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb talking about Hoda's mom

"She always goes, 'What’s their sizes now?' I go, ‘Haley’s around an 8-10 and Hope is around a 5-6’” Kotb shared.

Bush Hager commended her work, noting, "She's really good. She could have been a stylist."

"She's so good," Kotb confirmed. "Now that it’s time for school clothes, I’m like, ‘Mom, can you do what you do?’ But she really loves it. But I love that my mom’s doing that."

"Because she also loves it, and she knows y’all better than anybody, so she knows what looks good on you," Bush Hager agreed.

“I used to hate going clothes shopping with my mom. She’d want to stay in the dressing room for hours and try on a million things, I couldn’t bare it, but now I’m so grateful."

"She'll just send it all your way," Bush Hager laughed. "You don't even have to shop."

Related Articles
Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California; Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Jamie Lynn Spears with her kids
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughters Are 'Growing Up Way Too Fast' in Adorable First Day of School Photos
guerdy cancer battle with kids
'RHOM' 's Guerdy Abraira Smiles in Sweet Photos with Her Two Sons amid Cancer Treatment: 'My Loves'
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian instagram 08 15 23
Pregnant Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Have 'Date Night' Ahead of Welcoming Second Baby
Ciara looks stunning in her Brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in NYC
Pregnant Ciara Glows as She Goes for a Stroll in New York City After Sharing News of Baby No. 4
Jenna Bush Hager Photographed by Brian Doben on 7/31/23 in Greenwich Village, NYC
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Was 'Embarrassed' She Read Camp Letter on TV: 'Why Would You Do That?' (Exclusive)
Leah Messer Is Proud of 'Foundation' She's Providing Her Three Daughters: 'Giving Them Everything'
Leah Messer Is Proud of 'Foundation' She's Providing Her Three Daughters: 'Giving Them Everything' (Exclusive)
Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son Jagger, 9, Getting Stitches on His Head Out After Baseball Bat Accident
Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son, 9, Getting Stitches Removed from Head After Baseball Bat Accident
sean lowe back to school pic
Sean Lowe Celebrates His Sons' First Day of School in Adorable Photos: 'Handsome and Smart'
Blac Chyna Enjoys Mother-Daughter Time with Bubbly Daughter Dream
Blac Chyna Enjoys Mother-Daughter Time in Heartwarming Photos with 6-Year-Old Dream Kardashian
lacheys first day of school
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Kids Brooklyn and Phoenix Smile Together in First Day of School Photos
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson Says 8-Year-Old Daughter Briar Was 'So Mad' They Left Taylor Swift Concert Early
Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Birthday Song
Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Celebratory Song
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: CiCi Mama
Pregnant Ciara Bares Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: 'CiCi Mama'
Halle Berry's Barbie birthday outing
Halle Berry Celebrates Birthday With ‘Not So Mini Anymore’ Daughter Nahla
Hoda Kotb on Monday, July 31, 2023
Hoda Kotb Says She Isn’t 'Worried' About Aging: '59 Is an Amazing Year'