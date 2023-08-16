Hoda Kotb Admits Her Mother Buys All of Her Kids’ Clothes: ‘She Really Loves It’

Hoda Kotb is cool with letting her mom take care of her kids' back-to-school style.

On Wednesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-host Jenna Bush Hager noted that Kotb, 59, has help from her mom Sameha when it comes to buying clothes for her two little girls.

After complimenting Kotb's outfit and knowing that her mom had bought it, Bush Hager, 41, noted, "Hoda's mom buys every outfit."

"By the way, and every outfit for my kids," Kotb confirmed, referencing her daughters, Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6,

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb talking about Hoda's mom

"She always goes, 'What’s their sizes now?' I go, ‘Haley’s around an 8-10 and Hope is around a 5-6’” Kotb shared.

Bush Hager commended her work, noting, "She's really good. She could have been a stylist."

"She's so good," Kotb confirmed. "Now that it’s time for school clothes, I’m like, ‘Mom, can you do what you do?’ But she really loves it. But I love that my mom’s doing that."

"Because she also loves it, and she knows y’all better than anybody, so she knows what looks good on you," Bush Hager agreed.

“I used to hate going clothes shopping with my mom. She’d want to stay in the dressing room for hours and try on a million things, I couldn’t bare it, but now I’m so grateful."



"She'll just send it all your way," Bush Hager laughed. "You don't even have to shop."