'Hocus Pocus 3' Officially in Development, Disney Says

Stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker have all previously said they'd be open to a third movie

Dave Quinn
Published on June 5, 2023 10:18 AM
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. Â© 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kathy Najimy, Better Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo: Matt Kennedy/Disney

Disney is hoping to strike magic again with another Hocus Pocus installment.

The studio is officially developing Hocus Pocus 3, Sean Bailey — president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production — confirmed while discussing upcoming live-action projects in a profile published by The New York Times on Sunday.

Fans will certainly be thrilled by the news, which comes after Hocus Pocus 2 broke streaming records when it debuted on Disney+ last September. The sequel came nearly 30 years after the original film, which was released in 1993.

No other information was given about the potential third film, including a release date or casting. But stars Bette MidlerKathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker have all said that they'd be open to making another movie.

The trio play the Sanderson Sisters, the three cursed witches who return from the dead to Salem, Massachusetts decades after their banishment in search for some youthful souls to devour.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once," Midler told Entertainment Weekly in September. "I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing."

The 77-year-old GrammyEmmy and Tony winner added to that if there was a third Hocus Pocus, she couldn't figure out yet what the storyline would be. "I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary and our relationship," Midler said. "It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Najimy, 66, initially turned down the concept of a third movie when discussing with EW. "We've pulled every story you could pull out of this," she said, before admitting, "I guess, never say never. ... I don't know that there are plans for a third one, but I know fans are dedicated to this film. I'm just happy we can bring this to them."

Parker, 58, was equally onboard. "Of course I'd be happy to have a conversation," she told EW, "it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

HOCUS POCUS US 1993 WALT DISNEY PICTURES OMRI KATZ VINESSA SHAW THORA BIRCH in 1993.
Vinessa Shaw, Thora Bitch and Omri Katz. Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Meanwhile, three stars from the original film who did not appear in the 2022 sequel might pop up in the third installment.

Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani) and Vinessa Shaw (Allison) all helped take down the Sanderson Sisters in the first movie. And they've all been vocal about their desire to reprise their roles again.

“We tried so hard to get the original cast back for cameos and then it just kept not working out for one reason or the other," Hocus Pocus 2 screenwriter Jen D’Angelo told Variety. “But I’m hoping in Hocus Pocus 3, we’ll see Max and Alison living in California.”

Dani, presumably, too — as she was supposed to play a schoolteacher in the second movie.

"There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by," Birch told EW. "By the time they got around to filming, I was already on something else."

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

