'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Finale Ends with Major Cliffhangers — and Features 1 Unexpected Coupling

How I Met Your Father season 2 came to a close on Tuesday, and pretty much all of the central relationships took a turn.

In the first of two episodes that dropped Tuesday, Sophie (Hilary Duff) realized she still had feelings for Jesse (Christopher Lowell). So when Jesse announced plans to move in with his new girlfriend and coworker Parker (Meaghan Rath) the next day, Sophie figured she needed to act fast to break them up. Sid (Suraj Sharma) didn’t want to lose his roommate, so he pitched in, too.

Sophie even enlisted her ex-boyfriend Drew (Josh Peck) to try to dig up dirt on Parker since, as the school principal, he hired her.

Based on the findings in Parker’s purse and a short call to the last school she worked at, Sophie and Sid deduced that Parker must’ve been a drug dealer who steals from her significant others. Of course, Parker explained it all away: the pills in her bag belonged to her sick mother, who was recovering from a rock-climbing accident, hence why Parker moved across the country for a new job during the school year. And the credit card with a man’s name in Parker’s wallet belonged to her brother, who helped pay for their mom’s medical bills.



After all of that, Jesse couldn’t stand to look at Sophie anymore. But because of a hurricane raging on outside, the entire gang hunkered down at Pemberton’s. In an attempt to numb the pain of Jesse’s rejection, Sophie drank down many of Drew’s signature margaritas. Drew took Sophie inviting him over that night and accepting his cocktails as a sign that she wanted to get back together, but when he presented Sophie with that idea, she quickly turned him down.



After being rejected, Drew admitted to Sophie that he found the love song Jesse wrote for her on the back of a receipt (the one in the book about cutting your own hair that ended up in the lost and found) and took it. “I felt like if you ever knew that, I would never stand a chance,” Drew admitted to Sophie.



Sophie then confronted Jesse about the song, but he tried to deny writing it about her. But as Sophie pointed out, though, he titled the track “Love Song (Sophie aka I Love You, Sophie).” The two then bickered in the storage closet and rehashed why their relationship didn’t work out. The argument continued in front of their friends in the bar and ended with Jesse deciding to brave the storm to go to Parker’s while Sophie retreated to the closet.



Meanwhile, Sid’s wife Hannah (Ashley Reyes) confessed to Sid that she kissed her coworker Eli before she left, but assured him “it was a stupid, drunken one-time kiss.” That prompted Sid to come clean about his flirtation with Taylor (Caitlin Thompson). Sid told Hannah he wanted to “start fresh” until he heard that she ran out of L.A. following the kiss with Eli and blocked him on social media.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

“If you’re so sure Eli was a one-time thing, what were you running from?” Sid asked Hannah.



Val (Francia Raisa) spent the night distracting ex Charlie (Tom Ainsley) from his fear of thunderstorms with silly games, only to realize she, too, had feelings for a former flame. But Val and Charlie still felt differently about having kids, which kept her from saying anything to him.



Instead, Val turned her attention to Sophie and headed into the storage closet to soothe her best friend. She ended up encouraging Sophie to go after Jesse.

“You’ve met someone that you’re crazy about and there’s not some fundamental dealbreaker that makes it impossible for you to ever be together,” Val said to Sophie. “Do you know how lucky that makes you? I will tell you: very, very lucky. And you’re blowing it. And it pisses me off.”



Sophie found Jesse out in the storm and they both admitted they hadn’t moved on from one another since ending their relationship. They then promised not to break each other’s hearts, exchanged “I love yous” and kissed in the rain.

Sophie and Jesse sought shelter back inside the bar and their friends could see the happiness on both of their faces. Sid, however, sat down at the bar looking dejected, presumably because of the uncertainty of the future of his marriage.



As one relationship might’ve been ending, another began. It turned out, Drew had been hiding in the storage closet after talking to Sophie. He made his presence known to Val following her pep talk with Sophie, and Drew and Val ended the episode in a steamy make-out session.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

But in the future, older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) teased that Val and Charlie get back together down the line and welcome a son named Alex.

How I Met Your Father is streaming now on Hulu.