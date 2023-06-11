Shoppers Feel ‘More Confident’ at the Beach and Pool in This One-Piece Swimsuit, and It’s Up to 58% Off

“It’s gorgeous, and I have not felt this good in a swimsuit in a long time”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on June 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Finding a swimsuit that’s not only comfortable but also makes you feel confident is certainly harder than it should be. Rather than spend hours trying on bathing suits, look to the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who swear by the Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit — and it’s on sale right now. 

The top-rated swimsuit is constructed out of a mix of nylon and spandex, making it super soft, stretchy, and comfortable. It’s designed with wire-free removable bra cups, which allow for extra support if you keep them in, along with a tummy control mesh panel and fully lined interior. It also has criss-cross straps in the front as well as a full coverage bottom, meaning it’s ideal for swimming, lounging, or playing pool games. 

Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors and patterns, including burgundy, black floral, and leopard, all of which are available in sizes 4 through 18. And when you need to clean the swimsuit, make sure to only wash it by hand; this will prolong the life of the bathing suit, allowing you to wear it for many seasons to come.      

Amazon Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear

Amazon

Buy It! Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit in Royal Blue, $18.99–$37.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given the swimsuit a five-star rating, with reviewers saying they feel “more confident” about their body while wearing this bathing suit in public. One user mentioned, “I’ve had several strangers compliment me on it,” while another wrote that it “fits like a glove,” then added, “It’s gorgeous, and I have not felt this good in a swimsuit in a long time.” 

One shopper called it a “classy swimsuit,” writing, “It is long enough for my torso, flattering in the stomach area, and covers my butt. I like that the straps aren’t around my neck.” They also added, “If you are worried about funky tan lines, you can just lower the straps and wear it as a strapless swimsuit. Super cute and lots of compliments!”

Amazon Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear

Amazon

Buy It! Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $25.19–$37.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit while it’s up to 58 percent off. 

