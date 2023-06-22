This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale

It comes in 37 colors and prints

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on June 22, 2023 08:00AM EDT

One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

If shopping for the perfect swimsuit is not your idea of fun, leave it to Amazon shoppers to do the hard work for you. 

The Hilor One-Piece Asymmetric Ruffle Swimsuit, which has racked up more than 17,300 five-star ratings, is currently one of the top-selling one-piece swimsuits at Amazon. That means droves of shoppers are snapping it for summer right now. And just in time for the hot days ahead, the popular bathing suit is on sale for as little as $36 — a steal considering high-quality swimwear can easily cost close to $100.  

What makes the one-piece swimsuit a fun choice to wear to the pool, beach, or lake? It has two unique design details: a one-shoulder neckline with ruffles as well as ruching across the front. Plus, it comes in 37 colors and prints, including bright blue, burgundy, and a green and blue leaf print. List price varies by color, but certain colors are currently on sale and have an extra coupon in the product description.

Buy It! Hilor One-Piece Asymmetric Ruffle Swimsuit in Royal Blue, $36.09 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Made mostly of nylon and a bit of spandex, the fully lined bathing suit is soft and stretchy. It has enough fabric to cover your bum and it comes with removable pads. As far as fit, it runs from sizes 6 through 18. According to the size chart 6 is equivalent to a size small and 16 is an XL. The brand says the swimsuit runs small and recommends sizing up. 

To go along with their five-star ratings, thousands of shoppers have left glowing reviews for the swimsuit, calling it “gorgeous,” “classy,” and “super comfortable.” One shopper wrote, “It's a very high quality suit — not see through or thin,” and added, “It feels like a luxury purchase.”

Others call out its “ample coverage,” with one raving, “This bathing suit covers my entire bottom and stays!” They also added, “I feel confident, beautiful, and classy without showing too much.”

There’s no word on when this deal will end, so shop the Hilor One-Piece Asymmetric Ruffle Swimsuit while it’s on sale at Amazon.  

