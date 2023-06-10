This Clothing Steamer Is a ‘Magic Wand for Your Wardrobe,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $30 at Amazon

Filling your closet with flowy sundresses and breezy blouses is all fun and games until you’re hunched over an ironing board trying to flatten stubborn wrinkles. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to smooth out summer fabrics, Amazon just dropped the deal for you.

This Hilife Portable Clothing Steamer is the longstanding top pick on Amazon’s bestsellers list in its category, promising ease of use and fast-acting hot steam in a compact package. And right now, the handy device is on sale for just $30 at Amazon — the lowest price it’s been all year.

The steamer is small and lightweight, making it easy to tuck into a suitcase. But don’t let its small size fool you: The 700-watt steamer heats up in mere minutes, then produces powerful yet gentle steam that can tackle wrinkles without damaging clothes. Its sizable 240-milliliter bucket allows for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming, so you can neaten up your weekly wardrobe lineup in a pinch.

Its 9-foot power cord gives you plenty of range to steam without dancing over wires. Plus, the steamer is safe to use on a variety of fabrics, including cotton, linen, silk, nylon, chiffon, and wool, according to the brand.

More than 63,900 Amazon shoppers have given the steamer a perfect rating. One reviewer raved that the steamer “does an excellent job at knocking out wrinkles quickly,” explaining: “It is especially good for those wrinkle-prone, summer fabrics like cotton and linen.” Another shopper called it the “perfect size for traveling” and “super easy to use,” then finished off by saying that it “takes even the deepest wrinkles out [of fabric] and it doesn’t even take that long to do it.”

A final user described the steamer as a “magic wand for your wardrobe” because it makes clothes “look like they just came out of the dry cleaners.” They continued: “This steamer can work its magic on any fabric or garment, from delicate silk to rugged denim.” Finally, they called the steamer a “time saver,” writing: “Say goodbye to ironing boards and wrestling with cords and buttons. This steamer is like a ninja — silently and efficiently getting the job done in record time.”

Don’t spend your dog days ironing out the wrinkles on your summer wardrobe staples. Instead, snag the best-selling Hilife Portable Clothing Steamer while it’s on sale at Amazon.

