Hilary Swank Is a Journalist Searching for Her Son's Murderer in 'The Good Mother' Trailer (Exclusive)

"The Good Mother," starring Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke and Jack Reynor, is in theaters Sept. 1

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Hilary Swank is desperate for answers in her latest role.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first trailer for The Good Mother, in which Oscar-winner Swank plays Albany Times-Union journalist Marissa Bennings as she copes with her son Michael's murder — and searches for his killer with help from his pregnant girlfriend Paige (Olivia Cooke).

Paige reveals that Michael was involved in drug-dealing and tells Marissa he received a suspicious call the night of his death, before the arrival of "$50,000-worth of dirty heroin" at their home.

Marissa and Paige get help in their investigation from Marissa's other son, a police officer (Midsommar's Jack Reynor).

A synopsis for the movie describes Marissa and Michael as estranged prior to his death, leading to the "unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend Paige to track down the killers."

"Together they confront a world of corruption and drugs in the seedy underbelly of a small city in upstate New York," the synopsis adds. "As they get closer to the truth, they unearth an even darker secret."

Hilary Swank Seeks Revenge On Her Son's Murderer in 'The Good Mother' Official Trailer
Hilary Swank in "The Good Mother".

Vertical

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Good Mother''s director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte tells PEOPLE the idea for the film came from on-set discussions about the opioid crisis as he made his 2016 movie As You Are. The director says the new movie is "full of surprises [that] I think will keep [audiences] guessing."

"Working with this cast was, and will continue to be, undoubtedly one of the greatest highlights of my career," he says.

"We couldn't have asked for a better group of actors or humans. This was a very small movie, shot in downtown Albany, for no money, and they made it feel like we were the biggest movie in the world."

Hilary Swank Seeks Revenge On Her Son's Murderer in 'The Good Mother' Official Trailer

Vertical

Joris-Peyrafitte adds that Swank, 49, "truly is unbelievable" to work with.

"A genuine master of her craft with a 1000-foot view of the whole filmmaking process," he says. "She works so hard, doesn't compromise and keeps everyone sharp. It was a pleasure, an education and an absolute honor to work with Hilary."

Aside from Swank, Cooke and Reynor, the movie also stars Hopper Penn, Dilone, Norm Lewis and Karen Aldridge.

The Good Mother (formerly titled Mother's Milk) is in theaters Sept. 1.

Related Articles
jason momoa snow on bday
Jason Momoa Appears Delighted as He Documents Snow on His August Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud Completed Work on Horror Film from 'Scream' Directors Prior to Death: Report
Actor Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidra Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore.
Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would Not Be Here' Without His 'Courageous' Sister Deidra: 'I Love You Forever'
Red, White & Royal Blue
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Director Says He's 'Surprised' His Gay Rom-Com Got an R Rating (Exclusive)
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Shared a passionate kiss while out for lunch at the Great White restaurant in West Hollywood.
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles
Napoleon, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby
Joaquin Phoenix Slapped Vanessa Kirby for Unscripted 'Napoleon' Moment After They Agreed to 'Shock Each Other'
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Warner Bros. Apologizes for 'Insensitive' 'Barbenheimer' Social Media Engagement After Criticism in Japan
Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily
Paul Reubens' 'Big Adventure' Costar E.G. Daily Remembers Him as 'Brilliant': 'The Pee-wee to My Dottie'
Tim Burton Pays Tribute to Paul Reubens After His Death at 70 from Cancer
Tim Burton on How the Late Paul Reubens 'Helped Me at the Beginning of My Career': 'I'll Never Forget'
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hold hands while out on a sunny stroll in New York City.
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Rare Sighting Together in N.Y.C.
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Have Beachside Lunch with Wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)
Movie theater etiquette
What Is Proper Movie Theater Etiquette? An Expert's Advice for Parents and Other Moviegoers
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sandra Bullock enjoys quality time with a friend, it's a wonderful day filled with gifts and joyful moments
Sandra Bullock Seen Out with Flowers in Los Angeles in Rare Sighting After Her Birthday
Jason 'WeeMan' Acuna attends "Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine" Premiere; HUGH GRANT as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka
'Jackass' Star Criticizes Hugh Grant's Casting as Oompa Loompa: He's 'Now Identifying as a Little Person?'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Still ‘Doing Great’: They ‘Are Very Into Each Other’ (Exclusive Source)