Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer

Hop on the practical trend for as little as $34

Published on July 14, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Hilary Duff Taylor Swift denim skort
Photo:

@CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRIDGotham/GC

Move over, denim shorts. According to Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift, it’s the summer of skorts.

Earlier this week, Duff was spotted pumping gas (stars, they’re just like us!) in a sunshine yellow eyelet short sleeve shirt, a denim skort, and designer slides. The How I Met Your Father actress’ outfit mirrored Swift’s from a few weeks prior, although the latter opted for a white blouse and leather loafers. 

The “Speak Now” singer has been wearing skorts all summer. Before this wrap version, she paired a black skort with an NYU sweatshirt and then went preppy with a pleated pick and a button-down shirt. The two blondies are onto something: Unlike mini skirts, skorts provide the security of built-in shorts, so you can walk around comfortably while still creating the illusion you’re wearing a flirty skirt. 

Below, follow Duff and Swift’s lead by shopping denim skorts you’ll reach for over your shorts all summer long.

Skorts Inspired by Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift

Wdirara Button Front Denim Skort

Amazon WDIRARA Women's High Waisted Button Front Denim Skort

Amazon

A unique split hem sets this denim skort, which is just $34 at Amazon, apart, and a lack of buttons and belt loops keeps it simple. This lighter wash version from Lulus is super similar. On the other hand, this $40 option has a trendy asymmetrical waistband, which has been all the rage among celebs this year. Front and back pockets are an added bonus.

Free People Emmy Denim Skort

Revolve Free People Emmy Denim Skort

Revolve

Channel your inner Swift and scoop up a Free People skort. Surprisingly, her exact pick, the Emmy denim skort, is still available in all sizes at Revolve. A feminine tie belt and frayed hem make it easy to see why the “Anti-Hero” singer added this skort to her summer lineup. 

Levi’s Premium Skort

Amazon Levi's Women's Premium Skorts

Amazon

No brand does denim like Levi’s, and its skorts are no exception. Choose between black or a super light wash in this classic skort with the instantly recognizable Levi’s patch on the back. Levi’s denim stands the test of time, no matter which form it comes in — jacket, jeans, shorts, or skorts.

Mark our words: Skorts are going to be everywhere this summer. Get ahead of the trend and add one to your wardrobe now. Shop more denim skorts inspired by Taylor Swift and Hilary Duff below.

Floerns Casual Split Skort

Amazon Floerns Women's Casual Split Hem High Waist Denim Skorts Skirt Shorts

Amazon

Lulus Light Wash Denim Skort

Lulus Born To Be Adored Light Wash Denim High-Rise Mini Skort

Lulus

BP. Slit Pocket Skort

Nordstrom Slit Pocket Skort

Nordstrom

Free People Heartbreaker Skort

Free People Heartbreaker Skort

Free People

BlankNYC Raw Hem Nonstretch Denim Skort

Nordstrom Raw Hem Nonstretch Denim Skort BLANKNYC

Nordstrom

