Lifestyle Style Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer Hop on the practical trend for as little as $34 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 11:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: @CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRIDGotham/GC Move over, denim shorts. According to Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift, it’s the summer of skorts. Earlier this week, Duff was spotted pumping gas (stars, they’re just like us!) in a sunshine yellow eyelet short sleeve shirt, a denim skort, and designer slides. The How I Met Your Father actress’ outfit mirrored Swift’s from a few weeks prior, although the latter opted for a white blouse and leather loafers. The “Speak Now” singer has been wearing skorts all summer. Before this wrap version, she paired a black skort with an NYU sweatshirt and then went preppy with a pleated pick and a button-down shirt. The two blondies are onto something: Unlike mini skirts, skorts provide the security of built-in shorts, so you can walk around comfortably while still creating the illusion you’re wearing a flirty skirt. Below, follow Duff and Swift’s lead by shopping denim skorts you’ll reach for over your shorts all summer long. Skorts Inspired by Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Floerns Casual Split Skort, $33.99; amazon.com Wdirara Button Front Denim Skort, $39.99; amazon.com Lulus Light Wash Denim Skort, $48; lulus.com BP. Slit Pocket Skort, $49; nordstrom.com Levi’s Premium Skort, $69.50; amazon.com Free People Heartbreaker Skort, $78; freepeople.com Free People Emmy Denim Skort, $88; revolve.com BlankNYC Raw Hem Nonstretch Denim Skort, $88; nordstrom.com The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Is Now Available in New Colors Wdirara Button Front Denim Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 A unique split hem sets this denim skort, which is just $34 at Amazon, apart, and a lack of buttons and belt loops keeps it simple. This lighter wash version from Lulus is super similar. On the other hand, this $40 option has a trendy asymmetrical waistband, which has been all the rage among celebs this year. Front and back pockets are an added bonus. Free People Emmy Denim Skort Revolve Buy on Revolve $88 Channel your inner Swift and scoop up a Free People skort. Surprisingly, her exact pick, the Emmy denim skort, is still available in all sizes at Revolve. A feminine tie belt and frayed hem make it easy to see why the “Anti-Hero” singer added this skort to her summer lineup. Levi’s Premium Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 No brand does denim like Levi’s, and its skorts are no exception. Choose between black or a super light wash in this classic skort with the instantly recognizable Levi’s patch on the back. Levi’s denim stands the test of time, no matter which form it comes in — jacket, jeans, shorts, or skorts. Mark our words: Skorts are going to be everywhere this summer. Get ahead of the trend and add one to your wardrobe now. Shop more denim skorts inspired by Taylor Swift and Hilary Duff below. Floerns Casual Split Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 Lulus Light Wash Denim Skort Lulus Buy on Lulus $40 BP. Slit Pocket Skort Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $49 Free People Heartbreaker Skort Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $78 BlankNYC Raw Hem Nonstretch Denim Skort Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $88 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping We Found a Sneaky Way to Save on This 'Plush' Cooling Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon After Prime Day 8 Summer Sandals You Can Score for Up to 60% Off at Zappos — Including a Pair from an Oprah-Approved Brand The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Hoka Shoes, Aerie Swimsuits, Early Nordstrom Sales, and More