Hilary Duff Tries to Take a Relaxing Bubble Bath While Surrounded by Her Kids' Toys: 'My View'

Hilary Duff is having a relatable mom moment.

Over the weekend, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, posted her view on her Instagram Story as she tried to take a relaxing bubble bath at home despite being surrounded by a few dozen kids' bath toys.

The first photo showed Duff's face as she looked calm in the bath, while the second showed her bath inundated with rubber bath toys.

"My view 🫠," she wrote across the snap.

The star shares her two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks Violet, 4, with her husband Matthew Koma, 36, plus son Luca Cruz, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

For Mother's Day this year, the Lizzie McGuire actress was honored by her husband with a sweet tribute to her role as a mother. "Happy Mother's Day to my special creature @HilaryDuff," he wrote. "I'm the luckiest to watch you raise ours with your magic balance of sparkle and truth."

Koma shared several photos of Duff, including one where she held her two daughters on her lap and kissed them. "Thank you for keeping our family so dialed and making it all look so easy," he added.

In the last photo, Duff sat on the floor and hugged one of the family's dogs. Koma joked, "Now all that being said ... if you try to bring one more dog into this household, I'm out."

Appearing on an episode of Dear Media's Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer in March, Duff opened up about how she "always wanted to be a young parent."

"It was hard cause I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just like figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much," she said.

Noting that it "was young, for sure," Duff added, "I wouldn't change it at all."