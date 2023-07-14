Hilary Duff Is Roasted by Husband Matthew Koma for Falling Asleep — and Contradicting Her Own Song

The actor and pop singer's husband posted a TikTok calling it her "beige flag"

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 02:40PM EDT
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. Photo:

Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty

Don't expect Hilary Duff to be awake on Saturday nights — at least according to her husband, Matthew Koma.

The Winnetka Bowling League musician, 36, posted a TikTok of the Younger star, 35, on Wednesday saying that his wife's "beige flag" is "falling asleep 8 minutes after a movie starts on a Saturday night even though she sang a song about waking up on a Saturday night.” 

The brief clip was soundtracked by her 2005 single "Wake Up," and Koma gave a cheeky nod to it in the caption, writing "*Whispers* wake up wake up."

After posting the TikTok, the comments section was flooded by fans supporting Duff's desire to snooze.

"Sir that is miss Lizzie McGuire. Let her sleep. Go find Isabella. She’s probably awake, different time zone," wrote one user, referring to her doppelgänger role in 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Another commenter added, "She's done enough for this world. Carried a whole generation on her back. Nap earned."

One fan came to Duff's defense saying, "Technically she didn't specify when she fell asleep... maybe this was about waking up on a couch and moving to the bed on a Saturday night."

Hilary Duff (L) and musician Matthew Koma arrive at the Entertainment Weekly celebration honoring nominees for The Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Chateau Marmont on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in January 2017. David Livingston/Getty

This isn't the first time that Koma, who shares daughters Banks, 4½, and Mae, 2, with Duff, has roasted her publicly.

He recorded a video of the "Sparks" singer thinking she spotted ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh, whom she dated in 2016, during dinner.

“Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can’t tell if it’s him or not,” Koma says in the clip. “Jason! Jason! Is it him? Is he looking?”

In the TikTok, Duff is embarrassed as she isn't entirely sure if it's her personal trainer ex or not and hides behind Banks.

"Please stop this," she laughs in the video.

Duff elaborated more on the teasing she endures from Koma when she appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in January.

“My husband is a giant troll, it’s one of my favorite things about him," she said during her appearance.

She revealed that after moving next door to her ex Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie, "Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and [brother Benji Madden] in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day with like, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.'"

The couple first met while collaborating on Duff's 2015 album Breathe In, Breathe Out, but they weren't linked romantically until early 2017.

While they dated on and off for a while, they eventually settled down and tied the knot in a "small and low-key" wedding in December 2019.

Duff was previously married to former NHL player Mike Comrie and shares son, Luca, 11, with him.

Related Articles
Hilary Duff Shares Daughter MJs First Day of School Snaps
Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photos from Daughter Mae's First Day of School: ‘She Didn’t Even Turn Back’
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Relationship Timeline
Hilary Duff Mothers day
Hilary Duff's Husband Celebrates Her 'Balance of Sparkle and Truth' with Kids on Mother's Day
aylor Swift Hugs Ex Taylor Lautner While On Stage During Eras Tour Stop in Kansas
Taylor Swift Reunites with Taylor Lautner Onstage — and His Wife Shares Cute Throwback Photo from 2010
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards; Joel Madden at the star ceremony
Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Playfully Teases Her Ex Joel Madden on His Birthday
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Luca, Banks & Mae shot at their home in Beverly Hill, Los Angele
Hilary Duff's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Who Her 'Funny' and 'Hot as Hell' Celebrity Crush Is Post-Divorce
Hilary Duff, Joel Madden
Hilary Duff Says She Hangs Out with Ex Joel Madden and Their Spouses 'All the Time': 'It's Lovely'
Hilary Duff Treats Son Luca and Friends to Disneyland Trip for His 11th Birthday
Hilary Duff Treats Son Luca and Friends to Disneyland Day on His 11th Birthday — See the Photos!
Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Hilary Duff Says She Began Her Music Career Because She 'Didn't Want to Be Lizzie McGuire Anymore'
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Photos with Children Mae, Banks and Luca from Halloween Weekend
hilary duff
Hilary Duff Reveals She Had Taco Bell for the First Time Ever During Her Third Pregnancy
Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Matthew Koma Thanks Wife Hilary Duff for 'Being Hot' and 'Loving' Him in Funny 3rd Anniversary Post
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Cleans 'Pack Rat' Husband Matthew Koma's Closet While He Travels: 'This Is Hideous!'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Hilary Duff Explains Why She 'Didn't Want to Be Lizzie McGuire Anymore' After Breakout Show Ended