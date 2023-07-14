Hilary Duff Is Roasted by Husband Matthew Koma for Falling Asleep — and Contradicting Her Own Song

Don't expect Hilary Duff to be awake on Saturday nights — at least according to her husband, Matthew Koma.

The Winnetka Bowling League musician, 36, posted a TikTok of the Younger star, 35, on Wednesday saying that his wife's "beige flag" is "falling asleep 8 minutes after a movie starts on a Saturday night even though she sang a song about waking up on a Saturday night.”

The brief clip was soundtracked by her 2005 single "Wake Up," and Koma gave a cheeky nod to it in the caption, writing "*Whispers* wake up wake up."

After posting the TikTok, the comments section was flooded by fans supporting Duff's desire to snooze.

"Sir that is miss Lizzie McGuire. Let her sleep. Go find Isabella. She’s probably awake, different time zone," wrote one user, referring to her doppelgänger role in 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Another commenter added, "She's done enough for this world. Carried a whole generation on her back. Nap earned."



One fan came to Duff's defense saying, "Technically she didn't specify when she fell asleep... maybe this was about waking up on a couch and moving to the bed on a Saturday night."



Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in January 2017. David Livingston/Getty

This isn't the first time that Koma, who shares daughters Banks, 4½, and Mae, 2, with Duff, has roasted her publicly.

He recorded a video of the "Sparks" singer thinking she spotted ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh, whom she dated in 2016, during dinner.

“Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can’t tell if it’s him or not,” Koma says in the clip. “Jason! Jason! Is it him? Is he looking?”

In the TikTok, Duff is embarrassed as she isn't entirely sure if it's her personal trainer ex or not and hides behind Banks.

"Please stop this," she laughs in the video.

Duff elaborated more on the teasing she endures from Koma when she appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in January.

“My husband is a giant troll, it’s one of my favorite things about him," she said during her appearance.

She revealed that after moving next door to her ex Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie, "Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and [brother Benji Madden] in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day with like, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.'"

The couple first met while collaborating on Duff's 2015 album Breathe In, Breathe Out, but they weren't linked romantically until early 2017.

While they dated on and off for a while, they eventually settled down and tied the knot in a "small and low-key" wedding in December 2019.

Duff was previously married to former NHL player Mike Comrie and shares son, Luca, 11, with him.

