Hilary Duff Returns to Lizzie McGuire Roots as She Sings 'What Dreams Are Made Of' on SAG Picket Lines

The actress was joined by her 'How I Met Your Father' costar Francia Raisa on the SAG picket lines outside of Paramount Studios on Monday

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 05:11PM EDT
Hilary Duff Returns to Lizzie McGuire Roots
Photo:

Phillip Faraone/Getty 

Hilary Duff definitely hasn’t forgotten about her Disney Channel days.

During her time on the picket line outside Paramount Studios on Monday for the ongoing Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, the former Lizzie McGuire star returned to her roots by belting “What Dreams Are Made Of,” which she previously sang in 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Duff was joined by her How I Met Your Father costar Francia Raisa.

Deadline shared a video of the moment to Twitter, featuring the two actresses singing and dancing to the iconic Disney song.

“Hey now, hey now!” they chanted in the clip.

Duff, 35, and Raisa, 34, are among the many actors joining the picket lines right now after SAG-AFTRA announced on July 13 that the union would be going on strike. The shakeup comes after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a new contract agreement with SAG-AFTRA.

In a press conference Thursday, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher called the decision to strike “unanimous” and said that the “entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.” The Writers Guild of America has also been on strike since May 2.

Duff starred on Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004. She played a 13-year-old girl navigating the struggles of junior high school, and she also voiced her character’s animated counterpart.

The series was nominated for two Emmy Awards throughout its run. A feature film based on the show, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, was released in 2003.

Hilary Duff Returns to Lizzie McGuire Roots
Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire.

AJ Pics/Alamy

In 2019, it was announced that Duff would be reprising her role as Lizzie in a revival series for Disney+. The show was intended to focus on the character’s life as an adult. However, production came to a halt in January 2020 when original creator Terri Minsky stepped away from the project, where she served as the showrunner.

That December, Duff announced that the series had officially been canceled.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

Duff currently stars as Sophie Tompkins on How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The series, which also features Raisa as Sophie's best friend Val Morales, included a nod to the iconic Disney show in the season 2 episode "A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentine's Day" when it incorporated Lizzie McGuire footage into the episode.

Hilary Duff Returns to Lizzie McGuire Roots
Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All seasons of Lizzie McGuire — and The Lizzie McGuire Movie — can be streamed now on Disney+. Seasons 1 and 2 of How I Met Your Father are streaming on Hulu.

Related Articles
Lindsie Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Revelation on Her Son Missing Imprisoned Grandparents: 'Shatters Me'
Lindsie Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Revelation on Her Son Missing Imprisoned Grandparents: 'Shatters Me'
Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today
Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today'
'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Shares Appreciation Post for Husband Chris Marek: 'Love You'
'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Shares Appreciation Post for Husband Chris Marek: 'Love You'
RHONY's Erin Lichy Slams 'Despicable' Anti-Semitic Attacks That Led to Lizzy Savetsky's Exit from Show
RHONY's Erin Lichy Slams 'Despicable' Antisemitic Attacks That Led to Lizzy Savetsky's Exit from Show (Exclusive)
Hollywood on Strike: This TV Writer Has Been Juggling Side Gigs to Survive for Years.
Hollywood on Strike: This TV Writer Has Been Juggling Side Gigs to Survive for Years
Mandy Moore Calls 'This Is Us' Costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas Her 'Forever Family' as Trio Reunites
Mandy Moore Calls 'This Is Us' Costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas Her 'Forever Family' as Trio Reunites
Gilmore Girls- Sean Gunn-071423
'Gilmore Girls' Stars Got 'Almost None' of Streaming Revenue, Says Sean Gunn: 'This Is All Going to Come Crashing Down'
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Embraces Her Birth Name After Leaving Mental Health Facility
Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Insists Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Splitting' Despite Having a 'Very Hard Time'
'Below Deck Down Under': Drunk Guests Defy Captain's Orders
'Below Deck Down Under': Drunk Guests Defy Captain's Orders Despite a 'Hard No' on Night Swimming (Exclusive)
'RHONY' Star Ubah Hassan Reveals the Advice She Received from Her Cousin and 'RHODubai' Housewife Chanel Ayan
RHONY's Ubah Hassan Reveals Advice She Received from Cousin and 'RHODubai' Housewife Chanel Ayan (Exclusive)
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR
Gerry Turner, 71, Is ABC's First-Ever 'Golden Bachelor': 'It's Never Too Late to Fall in Love Again'
90 Day Fiance "Meisha Drops an Ultimatum for Nicola"
90 Day's Meisha Drops an Ultimatum for Nicola: Engagement or Their Time Together 'Will Be Over'
Sai De Silva attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
RHONY's Sai De Silva Boils Down Her Marriage Advice After 14 Years with David Craig: 'Have Sex' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
90 Day: Riley Defends Himself Against Violet's Mother's Accusations That He's 'Jealous' and Controlling
90 Day Fiance cast members Jasmine and Gino
90 Day: Jasmine Calls Gino Boring — Maybe Because He's Too Fascinated by the Panama Canal to Dote on Her