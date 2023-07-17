Hilary Duff Returns to Lizzie McGuire Roots as She Sings 'What Dreams Are Made Of' on SAG Picket Lines

Hilary Duff definitely hasn’t forgotten about her Disney Channel days.

During her time on the picket line outside Paramount Studios on Monday for the ongoing Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, the former Lizzie McGuire star returned to her roots by belting “What Dreams Are Made Of,” which she previously sang in 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Duff was joined by her How I Met Your Father costar Francia Raisa.

Deadline shared a video of the moment to Twitter, featuring the two actresses singing and dancing to the iconic Disney song.

“Hey now, hey now!” they chanted in the clip.

Duff, 35, and Raisa, 34, are among the many actors joining the picket lines right now after SAG-AFTRA announced on July 13 that the union would be going on strike. The shakeup comes after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a new contract agreement with SAG-AFTRA.

In a press conference Thursday, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher called the decision to strike “unanimous” and said that the “entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.” The Writers Guild of America has also been on strike since May 2.

Duff starred on Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004. She played a 13-year-old girl navigating the struggles of junior high school, and she also voiced her character’s animated counterpart.

The series was nominated for two Emmy Awards throughout its run. A feature film based on the show, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, was released in 2003.

Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire. AJ Pics/Alamy

In 2019, it was announced that Duff would be reprising her role as Lizzie in a revival series for Disney+. The show was intended to focus on the character’s life as an adult. However, production came to a halt in January 2020 when original creator Terri Minsky stepped away from the project, where she served as the showrunner.

That December, Duff announced that the series had officially been canceled.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

Duff currently stars as Sophie Tompkins on How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The series, which also features Raisa as Sophie's best friend Val Morales, included a nod to the iconic Disney show in the season 2 episode "A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentine's Day" when it incorporated Lizzie McGuire footage into the episode.

Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All seasons of Lizzie McGuire — and The Lizzie McGuire Movie — can be streamed now on Disney+. Seasons 1 and 2 of How I Met Your Father are streaming on Hulu.