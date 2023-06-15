Hilary Duff Talks 'Pressure' of Not Knowing How She'll 'Make It Through' the Day as a Mom

Hilary Duff is embracing the chaos as she juggles her career and life as a mom of three.

Speaking with Shape for The Innovation Issue this month, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, opened up about how she loves "my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirt."



“I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves,” she said of daughters Mae, 2, and Banks Violet, 4, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma, as well as son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.



"I love [parenting] with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better. I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f--- are we going to make it through this day?’" she continued.

"And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”



Duff calls being a mom "f---ing hard" and "endlessly rewarding," and has found learning how to let go of expectations has helped her thrive amid chaos.

"I’ve had to get really good at being disappointed in myself," the mom of three admitted. “I think that when you have a baby, you’re just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability, and we’re still just human beings."

Duff shared that she's enjoying the present and not getting too tied up in what comes next.

"I’m in my family-making phase,” she said. "I built this and I wanted this and so I have to be here to enjoy the joyful and the painful and everything in between."