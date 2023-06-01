Hilary Duff Left the Gym with the Owala Water Bottle That Shoppers Call a ‘Holy Grail of Hydration’

The viral Owala water bottle has a new famous fan.

Hilary Duff was recently spotted leaving a workout in Los Angeles carrying a colorful Owala FreeSip Water Bottle. The water bottle has gained popularity for its unique spout that people say helps them drink more water. It's been especially popular on TikTok, where the hashtag #owalawaterbottle has been viewed 52.8 million times.

TheImageDirect.com

What sets the bottle apart from the many, many other reusable water bottles on the market is the brand’s patented FreeSip spout, which offers two modes of sipping. Drink through the upright built-in straw (which is great while seated, like working at a desk or driving), or take a bigger swig from the open spout (ideal for the gym, walking, or whenever you want to take a really big sip). I can personally attest to the enticing quality of the design — I gave the bottle to my under-hydrated boyfriend months ago and now he refills the 24-ounce bottle two or three times a day.

Amazon

Buy It! Owala FreeSip 24-Ounce Insulated Water Bottle in Pomegranate Parade, $26.47 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Part of the appeal of the insulated bottles is the fun color blocking, with vibrant shades for each component of the cap and bottle, and a wide variety of playful combos. Duff’s exact bottle appears to be the Amber Glow version, which can be found at Whole Foods (but aren’t available for shipping). The Gemstone Chic from Owala’s site is very similar, with all the same colors (teal, orange, hot pink, and violet) just on different parts of the bottle. There’s also the Camel Chic at Target — which has orange and hot pink with yellow, dark blue, and a pop of lilac — or you can pick up all black or sleek gray and white if that’s more your style.

There are 14 color options at Amazon alone, where it’s the site’s best-selling water bottle and has over 14,800 perfect ratings. One Amazon shopper, who rated the Owala bottle five stars, called it their “holy grail of hydration.” They explained that “there are never any issues with it leaking” and said it keeps water “cold all day.”

Another reviewer said it’s “hands down the best water bottle I've ever owned.” They called the spout design “versatile and convenient” and wrote, “One significant advantage of this water bottle is that it genuinely encourages me to drink more water throughout the day. The ease of use and convenience of the straw make it simple to stay hydrated,” adding that the insulation keeps water cold over time.

Make staying hydrated easier than ever this summer — pick up the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.