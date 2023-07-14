Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling Are Wearing This Chunky Sandal You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer

Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling are making fisherman sandals the “it” shoe of summer 2023.

Both stars were recently spotted wearing this chunky retro pair from Prada. The How I Met Your Father star opted for the sandals in beige, which she styled with a white mini dress layered under a long, lightweight green coat for a casual stroll around Los Angeles. The Mindy Project star wore the black version with a pair of high-waisted jeans, a white puffy sleeve shirt, and white crossbody bag.

Their exact designer shoes cost a cool $850, but not to worry, there are tons of similar options that are way more affordable — prices start at $26.

Fisherman Sandals Inspired by Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling

The trendy platform shoes really are ideal for summer: Not only are they comfortable and cushy, but they also have plenty of airflow and will stay secure on your feet thanks to the buckle. You can style them with a T-shirt and jeans just as easily as you can with a midi dress or a pair of slacks. The statement shoe instantly adds a touch of personality to any outfit.

Steve Madden Monti Platform Fisherman Sandal

Nordstrom

This pair from Steve Madden has that same chunky lug sole and a clean, monochrome design. It’s available in white, black, and pink (which is a fun take on Duff’s beige pair). Even better? They’re under $100. One shopper, who gets “compliments everywhere” they go when they wear them, said “these shoes are so comfortable.”

Mysoft Fisherman Platform Sandals

Amazon

Looking for a true beige color to mimic Duff? This $26 pair from Amazon closely resembles hers. They’re made with a memory foam insole that offers excellent shock absorption and extra cushioning.

One reviewer explained, “I wore them on vacation where we walked for miles and my feet never hurt.” Another customer said they required zero breaking in: “These are the only shoes I have ever purchased that never gave me a blister or cut.”

Madewell The Dixson Fisherman Mule, $60 with code (Save $68)

Madewell

If you’d prefer a slip-on shoe, this best-selling pair from Madewell is on sale for double discounts right now. You can get an additional 40 percent off the sale price by using the promo code SUNDAZE at checkout, knocking the price down to just $60.

The genuine leather slip-ons come in black and brown, complete with the brand’s Cloudlift Lite padded insole. One reviewer called them “the perfect solution for warmer days,” and explained they wear them when they “don’t want to wear heels, but can’t get away with wearing sandals.”

If you add one pair of shoes to your summer rotation, make it retro fisherman sandals. Keep scrolling to shop more styles inspired by Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling.



Dream Pairs Fisherman Gladiator Woven Flat Sandals

Amazon

Madewell The Cari Fisherman Sandal, $77 with code (Save $51)

Madewell

Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform

Amazon

