Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Step Out in Coordinating Plaid Flannel Shirts

The pair went for a lunch date in Los Angeles on Thursday

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 9, 2023 05:11PM EDT
Lizzie McGuire star Hillary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma were all smiling and sharing a romantic moment together as they hunting for the perfect place for lunch in Los Angeles.
Photo:

backgrid

The saying goes, “the couple that wears flannels together, stays together” — or something like that.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on Thursday, laughing as they walked down the street in workout attire and flannel button-ups. Duff, 35, wore black leggings, light pink running shoes and a simple black Alo top that peeked out from under an unbuttoned red, white and black checkered oversized flannel. 

The How I Met Your Father actress completed the daytime casual look with gold hoop earrings and small black sunglasses that had silver detailing on the sides. She was pictured carrying a black bag and a water bottle as she smiled alongside her hubby.

Koma, 36, opted for a multi-colored look, wearing gray ankle socks to go with his gray running shoes, red drawstring exercise shorts, an army green tank top and a blue and black plaid flannel. The singer and songwriter was looking down at his phone — which was hanging around his neck on a black beaded lanyard — as he walked under the California sun in black-frame sunglasses with orange tinted lenses.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty

The pair, who got married in December 2019, both wore their wedding rings on the outing, which comes less than a month after they celebrated their four-year engagement anniversary. In a sweet Instagram Story tribute in May, the Grammy Award winner shared a photo from the moment they got engaged. He noted the special occasion occurred "four years ago."

Duff reshared the post and added, "I would say yes again and again."

Last week, the former Disney star celebrated Koma’s 36th birthday in a series of photos of the two and their family on Instagram. In the caption, Duff shared her love for her husband of almost four years.

“Matthew- here are some of my favorite pictures reminding me of all the happiness and exhaustion we plow through together. This family loves you so much - I love you so much - Happy 36 my love, I’m right behind you 💕 thanks for making me laugh like no other and making sure to be everywhere all at once for us,” the Lizzie McGuire alum wrote.

Koma and Duff share two children together, Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2. Duff also has a son Luca, 11, from her first marriage to Mike Comrie.

