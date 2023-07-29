Hilary Duff Hilary Duff Used This Tanning Mist for ‘Glowing Goddess’ Skin — and You Can Get It on Sale It prolongs my sunkissed summer glow By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 29, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images There are only a few things I actually like about summer: soft-serve ice cream, barbecue food, and a healthy glow. And while I prefer fall and winter over the season we’re currently in, feeling sunkissed and bronzey every day of the year is a non-negotiable for my overall happiness. Therefore, finding a product that can supply that summer glow even after summer is long gone is a must-have in my beauty lineup. I was recently sent Luna Bronze’s Illume Tanning Water to review and immediately fell in love with the easy application process and the glowy results it left behind. And you can use our exclusive code BRONZE10 for 10 percent off. Luna Bronze Illume Tanning Water Luna Bronze Buy Now $36 And I’m not the only one who’s a fan of the product. Hilary Duff was seen on her Instagram story spritzing her skin with the hydrating mist and captioned that after six to eight hours, she'll be a “glowing goddess.” Duff’s apparent enjoyment while applying the formula to her face and neck is exactly how I felt the first time I used the product, too. Like a refreshing setting spray or toning water, the mist supplies the same hydrating feel but with added glow benefits. Mindy Kaling Has ‘No Notes’ on This ‘Incredible’ $15 Body Cream Hilary Duff/Instagram Upon my first experience with the $36 formula, I was impressed. It simultaneously hydrated my skin, revealed a perfectly even glow after six hours, and was incredibly easy to incorporate into my pre-existing beauty regimen. Plus, unlike other products, it didn’t cause any breakouts. The mist features a blend of antioxidants, essential oils, and a tanning active that’s suitable for sensitive skin. As someone with very sensitive rosacea-prone skin, I can confirm it’s quite gentle. It also features sodium hyaluronate, which the brand notes as hyaluronic acid’s “cooler/more effective sister” for hydration. It also contains vitamins C and E to brighten skin and minimize clogged pores. I’ve enjoyed incorporating the tanning water into my skincare routine and either spritz it on before bed so I can wake up to a healthy glow by morning or utilize it as a two-in-one setting spray that refreshes and locks in my makeup while also developing my bronzey glow to a deeper shade. One shopper said the mist supplied “the perfect glow without makeup,” while another reviewer called it a “game changer” and added that “tanning and skincare have never been so easy.” When comparing the product to other tanners on the market, a third shopper said the Illume Tanning Water left their skin with the “most beautiful, even, tanned skin, without the mess.” Head over to Luna Bronze to grab your own bottle of Illume Tanning Water to keep that summer sunkissed glow throughout the year. And don’t forget to use our code BRONZE10 for 10 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Under-$100 Summer and Fall Fashion a Shopping Expert Is Grabbing from the Nordstrom Sale Before It Ends Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25 Gwyneth Paltrow's Breezy Summer Pants Aren't Like the Rest of the Comfy Bottoms We Keep Seeing Celebs Wear