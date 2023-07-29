Hilary Duff Used This Tanning Mist for ‘Glowing Goddess’ Skin — and You Can Get It on Sale

There are only a few things I actually like about summer: soft-serve ice cream, barbecue food, and a healthy glow.

And while I prefer fall and winter over the season we’re currently in, feeling sunkissed and bronzey every day of the year is a non-negotiable for my overall happiness. Therefore, finding a product that can supply that summer glow even after summer is long gone is a must-have in my beauty lineup.

I was recently sent Luna Bronze’s Illume Tanning Water to review and immediately fell in love with the easy application process and the glowy results it left behind. And you can use our exclusive code BRONZE10 for 10 percent off.

Luna Bronze Illume Tanning Water

Luna Bronze

And I’m not the only one who’s a fan of the product. Hilary Duff was seen on her Instagram story spritzing her skin with the hydrating mist and captioned that after six to eight hours, she'll be a “glowing goddess.” Duff’s apparent enjoyment while applying the formula to her face and neck is exactly how I felt the first time I used the product, too. Like a refreshing setting spray or toning water, the mist supplies the same hydrating feel but with added glow benefits.



Hilary Duff/Instagram

Upon my first experience with the $36 formula, I was impressed. It simultaneously hydrated my skin, revealed a perfectly even glow after six hours, and was incredibly easy to incorporate into my pre-existing beauty regimen. Plus, unlike other products, it didn’t cause any breakouts.



The mist features a blend of antioxidants, essential oils, and a tanning active that’s suitable for sensitive skin. As someone with very sensitive rosacea-prone skin, I can confirm it’s quite gentle. It also features sodium hyaluronate, which the brand notes as hyaluronic acid’s “cooler/more effective sister” for hydration. It also contains vitamins C and E to brighten skin and minimize clogged pores.

I’ve enjoyed incorporating the tanning water into my skincare routine and either spritz it on before bed so I can wake up to a healthy glow by morning or utilize it as a two-in-one setting spray that refreshes and locks in my makeup while also developing my bronzey glow to a deeper shade.

One shopper said the mist supplied “the perfect glow without makeup,” while another reviewer called it a “game changer” and added that “tanning and skincare have never been so easy.” When comparing the product to other tanners on the market, a third shopper said the Illume Tanning Water left their skin with the “most beautiful, even, tanned skin, without the mess.”

Head over to Luna Bronze to grab your own bottle of Illume Tanning Water to keep that summer sunkissed glow throughout the year. And don’t forget to use our code BRONZE10 for 10 percent off.

