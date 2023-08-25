Lifestyle Fashion Hilary Duff’s Lightweight Jacket Is Ideal for Between-Season Dressing, and Similar Styles Start at $30 Meghan Markle and Cindy Crawford are fans of anorak jackets By Tanisha Pina Published on August 25, 2023 04:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images The days between summer’s official transition into fall are guaranteed to bring one thing every year: confusing weather. With it, the need for a lightweight jacket becomes a priority, and Hilary Duff is here to provide inspiration. The How I Met Your Father star was recently seen wearing an anorak jacket over a full-on athleisure look. The oversized, utilitarian style in soft creme brought a trendy and functional feel to her casual post-workout outfit, complete with a spaghetti strap sports bra, black leggings, and black tennis shoes. Getty Images Duff’s casual take on the style while out in Los Angeles is the ideal way to ease into the return of added layers — and she’s joined by plenty of other celebrities in relying on the transitional piece. Earlier this year, both Cindy Crawford and Meghan Markle were seen wearing their own versions of the lightweight jacket as spring made way for summer, making the case for the year-round use style. While Duff might have brought her jacket out of storage on the early side, it's only a matter of time before anorak jackets and other lightweight styles become less of a want and more of a need. It’s unclear exactly what brand of jacket Duff wore, but there is a seemingly endless selection of similar styles available. Anorak Jackets Inspired by Hilary Duff MeeuwStad Anorak Jacket, $29.99; amazon.com Onedreamer Utility Anorak Jacket, $45.99; amazon.com Heuony Cropped Anorak Jacket, $53.98; amazon.com Zella Interval Hooded Utility Jacket, $89; nordstrom.com Lululemon Always Effortless Jacket, $148; shop.lululemon.com Everlane Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak, $111 (orig. $148); everlane.com Quince Weatherproof Short Rain Jacket, $59.90 (orig. $99); quince.com Kim Cattrall Looked Cozy in the Striped Sweater Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Wear, Too MeeuwStad Anorak Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 If you’re looking to channel the How I Met Your Father star’s stylish athleisure look to a tee, this oversized option from MeeuwStad will get you pretty close — and it happens to be the most affordable option on the list. Complete with an adjustable drawstring waist, lightweight hood, and deep pockets, reviewers are on the same page when it comes to its fashionable functionality, calling it “very stylish” and “pretty warm.” One person, who was looking for a stylish yet packable jacket, praised, “To my surprise, this jacket [is] pretty good quality and style for the price.” Onedreamer Utility Anorak Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 This under-$50 option from Onedreamer offers a slightly more cropped, shacket-style look that can be worn as a jacket outside, or comfortably in the place of a blazer or cardigan indoors at home or in the office. Its versatility is one thing shoppers continue to praise, calling it “perfect for layering” and “easy to dress up or down.” As the forecasts become all the more unpredictable, make sure you’re prepared with a lightweight option that you can grab in a pinch. Shop for stylish and functional anorak jackets for the dropping temperatures, below! Heuony Cropped Anorak Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 Zella Interval Hooded Utility Jacket Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $89 Lululemon Always Effortless Jacket lululemon Buy on Lululemon $148 Everlane Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $148 $111 Quince Weatherproof Short Rain Jacket Quince Buy on Quince.com $99 $60 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Best-Selling Spanx Leggings, Lounge Pants, and the Bra Jennifer Garner Raved About Are All Up to 70% Off Shay Mitchell's Amazon Shopping Cart Includes ‘Game-Changing’ Reusable Bags, Fuzzy Slippers, and Castor Oil I Walked 131,000+ Steps During My European Vacation in the Sneakers Eva Longoria Owns