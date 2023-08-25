Hilary Duff’s Lightweight Jacket Is Ideal for Between-Season Dressing, and Similar Styles Start at $30

Meghan Markle and Cindy Crawford are fans of anorak jackets

By Tanisha Pina
Published on August 25, 2023 04:00PM EDT

Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Photo:

Getty Images

The days between summer’s official transition into fall are guaranteed to bring one thing every year: confusing weather. With it, the need for a lightweight jacket becomes a priority, and Hilary Duff is here to provide inspiration. 

The How I Met Your Father star was recently seen wearing an anorak jacket over a full-on athleisure look. The oversized, utilitarian style in soft creme brought a trendy and functional feel to her casual post-workout outfit, complete with a spaghetti strap sports bra, black leggings, and black tennis shoes. 

Hilary Duff is seen on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Getty Images

Duff’s casual take on the style while out in Los Angeles is the ideal way to ease into the return of added layers — and she’s joined by plenty of other celebrities in relying on the transitional piece. Earlier this year, both Cindy Crawford and Meghan Markle were seen wearing their own versions of the lightweight jacket as spring made way for summer, making the case for the year-round use style. 

While Duff might have brought her jacket out of storage on the early side, it's only a matter of time before anorak jackets and other lightweight styles become less of a want and more of a need. It’s unclear exactly what brand of jacket Duff wore, but there is a seemingly endless selection of similar styles available. 

Anorak Jackets Inspired by Hilary Duff 

MeeuwStad Anorak Jacket

Amazon MeeuwStad Women's Casual Oversized Jacket Hooded Utility Anorak, Lightweight Batwing Sleeve Coat

Amazon

If you’re looking to channel the How I Met Your Father star’s stylish athleisure look to a tee, this oversized option from MeeuwStad will get you pretty close — and it happens to be the most affordable option on the list. Complete with an adjustable drawstring waist, lightweight hood, and deep pockets, reviewers are on the same page when it comes to its fashionable functionality, calling it “very stylish” and “pretty warm.” 

One person, who was looking for a stylish yet packable jacket, praised, “To my surprise, this jacket [is] pretty good quality and style for the price.” 

Onedreamer Utility Anorak Jacket

Amazon Onedreamer Women's Military Safari Cropped Jackets Button Down Lightweight Oversized Utility Anorak Coat with Pockets

Amazon

This under-$50 option from Onedreamer offers a slightly more cropped, shacket-style look that can be worn as a jacket outside, or comfortably in the place of a blazer or cardigan indoors at home or in the office. Its versatility is one thing shoppers continue to praise, calling it “perfect for layering” and “easy to dress up or down.” 

As the forecasts become all the more unpredictable, make sure you’re prepared with a lightweight option that you can grab in a pinch. Shop for stylish and functional anorak jackets for the dropping temperatures, below!  

Heuony Cropped Anorak Jacket

Amazon Heuony Casual Military Safari Cropped Jackets Zip Up Button Down Lightweight Utility Anorak Coat with Pockets

Amazon

Zella Interval Hooded Utility Jacket

Nordstrom Zella Interval Hooded Utility Jacket

Nordstrom

Lululemon Always Effortless Jacket

lululemon Always Effortless Jacket

lululemon

Everlane Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak

Everlane The Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak

Everlane

Quince Weatherproof Short Rain Jacket

Quince Weatherproof Short Rain Jacket

Quince

