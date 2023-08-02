Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Individual Time' with Son Luca While Daughter Mae Is a 'Sicky Bean' at Home

Hilary Duff's little girl is feeling under the weather.

On Tuesday, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, shared that her daughter Mae, 2, was sick and had to stay home while Duff and her other kids — daughter Banks, 4, and son Luca, 11 — enjoyed some time playing in a lake.

In one photo posted to her Instagram Story, Mae is wrapped in a blanket and looks with wide eyes into the camera. "Had to leave this sicky bean at home with an ear infection and fever 😞 😢," Duff wrote across the photo.

"But some individual time is so nice as well," she later wrote across a sweet selfie of her and son Luca.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

The Lizzie McGuire alum also shared that her husband Matthew Koma, 36, was also sick. "Had to leave this big sicky too 😢," she wrote across a photo of Koma and Mae.

Duff shares her two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks Violet, 4, with Matthew Koma, plus son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Earlier this month, Duff shared a relatable mom moment as she indulged in a bubble bath. The first photo showed Duff's face as she looked calm in the bath, while the second showed her bath inundated with rubber bath toys.

"My view 🫠," she wrote across the snap.

hilaryduff/Instagram

For Mother's Day this year, the actress was honored by her husband with a sweet tribute to her role as a mother. "Happy Mother's Day to my special creature @HilaryDuff," he wrote. "I'm the luckiest to watch you raise ours with your magic balance of sparkle and truth."

Koma shared several photos of Duff, including one where she held her two daughters on her lap and kissed them. "Thank you for keeping our family so dialed and making it all look so easy," he added.

Appearing on an episode of Dear Media's Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer in March, Duff opened up about how she "always wanted to be a young parent."

"It was hard cause I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just like figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much," she said.

Noting that it "was young, for sure," Duff added, "I wouldn't change it at all."