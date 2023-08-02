Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Individual Time' with Son Luca While Daughter Mae Is a 'Sicky Bean' at Home

The actress' 2-year-old daughter Mae was sick with an ear infection and a fever

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 2, 2023 03:19PM EDT
Hilary Duff sick kids
Photo:

hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff's little girl is feeling under the weather.

On Tuesday, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, shared that her daughter Mae, 2, was sick and had to stay home while Duff and her other kids — daughter Banks, 4, and son Luca, 11 — enjoyed some time playing in a lake.

In one photo posted to her Instagram Story, Mae is wrapped in a blanket and looks with wide eyes into the camera. "Had to leave this sicky bean at home with an ear infection and fever 😞 😢," Duff wrote across the photo.

"But some individual time is so nice as well," she later wrote across a sweet selfie of her and son Luca.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

hilary duff kid

Hilary Duff/Instagram

The Lizzie McGuire alum also shared that her husband Matthew Koma, 36, was also sick. "Had to leave this big sicky too 😢," she wrote across a photo of Koma and Mae.

Duff shares her two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks Violet, 4, with Matthew Koma, plus son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Earlier this month, Duff shared a relatable mom moment as she indulged in a bubble bath. The first photo showed Duff's face as she looked calm in the bath, while the second showed her bath inundated with rubber bath toys.

"My view 🫠," she wrote across the snap.

Hilary Duff sick kids

hilaryduff/Instagram

For Mother's Day this year, the actress was honored by her husband with a sweet tribute to her role as a mother. "Happy Mother's Day to my special creature @HilaryDuff," he wrote. "I'm the luckiest to watch you raise ours with your magic balance of sparkle and truth."

Koma shared several photos of Duff, including one where she held her two daughters on her lap and kissed them. "Thank you for keeping our family so dialed and making it all look so easy," he added.

Appearing on an episode of Dear Media's Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer in March, Duff opened up about how she "always wanted to be a young parent."

"It was hard cause I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just like figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much," she said.

Noting that it "was young, for sure," Duff added, "I wouldn't change it at all."

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa's Stunning Daughter Lola, 16, Joins Her on the Red Carpet
Kelly Ripa Cringes That She Made 'Eye Contact' with Daughter Lola When She Walked In on Parents Having Sex
Jayson Tatum and Son Deuce Take the Mound as NBA Star Throws First Pitch at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Jayson Tatum and Son Deuce Take the Mound as NBA Star Throws First Pitch at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Priyanka Chopra and daughter on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Stargazes with Daughter Malti in Adorable New Photo: 'Looking for the Super Moon'
Hoda Kotb Reveals New Children's Book, 'Hope Is A Rainbow,' Inspired By Her 'Magical' 4-Year-Old Daughter
Hoda Kotb Reveals New Children's Book, 'Hope Is A Rainbow,' Inspired by Her 'Magical' Daughter
Inside John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Serene Family Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Give Inside Look at Their Kids' Bedrooms: 'Beyond Anyone's Wildest Dreams'
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Post Malone Says He's the 'Happiest I've Ever Been' Since Welcoming His Daughter
Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Photos of Her 'Big Girl' Dream Ahead of Her 7th Birthday: 'Time Flies'
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Party for Daughter Jagger
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Jagger — See the Pink-Powered Photos
Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview
Ciara Says Kids Future, 9, and Sienna, 6, Were ‘Rock Stars’ While Shooting New Campaign (Exclusive)
Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'
Madonna and Beyoncé Pose with Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour in Rare Photos
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malti, Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Beach and Boat Time with Daughter Malti in Sweet Photos
Ashley Simpson, Evan Ross Family
Ashlee Simpson and Ex Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Looks All Grown Up as He Towers Over His Mom in Photo
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Kirk Cousins, Julie Cousins, Kids Training Camp, Instagram
Kirk Cousin's Wife Julie Shares Quarterback Enjoying 'Playtime at Training Camp' with His Two Sons
Chris Pratt and son at baseball game
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos with Son Jack, 10, as They Visit Dodgers Stadium: 'What a Day!'
Rhea Durham Shares Scenes from Her Summer with Mark Wahlberg and Their Three Kids
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Scenes from Summer Adventures with Husband and Their Four Kids