Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photos from Daughter Mae's First Day of School: ‘She Didn’t Even Turn Back’

The “How I Met Your Father” actress sent her two kids with husband Mike Comrie off to their first day of classes

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on July 13, 2023 11:57AM EDT
Hilary Duff Shares Daughter MJs First Day of School Snaps
Hillary Duff with husband Mike Comrie and kids Banks and MJ. Photo:

Instagram/hilaryduff

This is what dreams are made of!

On Tuesday, Hilary Duff shared a few adorable snaps of her two little girls headed off to school. And, for daughter Mae James, 2, it just so happened to be her first day. 

Front and center, Duff, 35, shows her two daughters, Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James with her husband Matthew Koma as they prepared to leave for school.

The young girls sport matching bright paisley dresses, with MJ’s hair up in pigtails. Dressed in their summer best, the two girls look ready for a fun day of classes. 

Hilary Duff Shares Daughter MJs First Day of School Snaps
Banks and MJ, Duff's daughters.

Instagram/hilaryduff

Also spotted in the photos is husband Koma, 36, giving MJ a kiss before her first day. With her youngest perched on her hip, Duff shared a full family shot, showing older daughter Banks’ butterfly clips. 

The rest of the gallery shows MJ experiencing her first few days of school. From watering plants and playing with building blocks to learning about the solar system, MJ got her fair share of pre-K activities. 

Hilary Duff Shares Daughter MJs First Day of School Snaps
Comrie and MJ.

Instagram/hilaryduff

“First few days at school for MJ,” Duff wrote in her Instagram caption. “She didn’t even turn back around…”

Along with Banks and MJ, Duff is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Of course, motherhood isn’t always a breeze — in a recent interview with Shape, Duff revealed that she sometimes worries about making it through the day while raising her three children. 

Hilary Duff Shares Daughter MJs First Day of School Snaps
Banks and MJ.

Instagram/hilaryduff

“I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f--- are we going to make it through this day?’" the Lizzie McGuire actress said. “And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”

Of course, it’s that pressure that Duff thrives under. Back in 2021, Duff exclusively told PEOPLE that she loves the “mayhem” of motherhood. 

Hilary Duff Shares Daughter MJs First Day of School Snaps
Daughter MJ.

Instagram/hilaryduff

"I have help, but babies just want their mom. Even Luca is still like, 'Mom, Mom, Mom.' Mom cooks the thing the right way, and Mom packs the bag the right way. It's crazy," Duff said. "It's a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix. A lot of people have been like, 'That third kid really gets you.' And they're right!"

"I'm so in love with all my kids," she said, "and I love this mayhem."

