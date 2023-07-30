Hilary Duff’s Crossbody Bag Reminds Us of This $20 Amazon Bag with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings

While belt bags remain the reigning trendy hands-free bag, Hilary Duff is breaking the mold with a pick that’s just as functional — and a lot more fashionable.

Earlier this month, the How I Met Your Father star stepped out in West Hollywood toting a black leather camera crossbody bag, which took her casual outfit of a white tennis skirt, black tee, and sneakers to a whole new level of stylish.

Crossbody bags have stood the test of time as a convenient, chic, and most importantly, hands-free way to carry essentials (think: phone, keys, wallet, hand sanitizer). And Duff’s is especially cute, given its structured shape and mixed metal details. We found a comparable bag on Amazon that shoppers are obsessed with — and it’s currently on sale.

FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon

The FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag has over 21,000 five-star ratings and comes in 30 colors, including Duff’s classic black, neutrals, and vibrant tones like Barbie pink, cobalt blue, and bright yellow.

The faux leather material is ultra soft and it has an adjustable strap and two main pockets: An open one (for, say, easy access to your phone) and one with a zip closure (better for your wallet and valuables). It’s big enough to carry the basics while running errands, yet small and versatile enough to easily take on a night out — which is why reviewers love it so much.

One shopper raved that it “checks all the boxes” of “comfort, aesthetic appeal, and functionality.” After extended use, another added that it “is holding up very well” and “the zippers work smoothly.” Someone else called it “the best purse [they’ve] ever owned.”

Everyone needs a good, versatile crossbody — even Hilary Duff. So join the club and claim your new favorite bag with the FashionPuzzle piece or another comparable pick below.

Poiugoya Small Crossbody Bag, $22 (Save 8%)

Amazon

Herald Chevron Quilted Crossbody and Coin Purse, $23

Amazon

Telena Quilted Crossbody Camera Bag, $37

Amazon

