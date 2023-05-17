Hilary Duff Can't Live Without This Leakproof Travel Mug That 'Fits in All' Her Cupholders

She collaborated with Brümate on its latest collection

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on May 17, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hilary Duff BrÃ¼mate Travel Mug TOUT
Photo:

Getty / People / Reese Herrington

When Hilary Duff says she can’t live without something, we take note.

And in a recent video posted to Brümate’s Instagram account, the brand behind premium drinkware, coolers, and more, the actress revealed her exact, must-have coffee cup: the Brümate Toddy XL.

The busy mom’s trusty stainless steel Toddy mug is triple-insulated, so it keeps beverages hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 24 hours. As the name suggests, it’s ideal for on-the-go use, as it’s complete with a leak-proof lid and a non-slip base. It’s also perfectly sized to fit snugly into car cup holders, which happens to be the detail Duff appreciates most. “It’s simple, it’s clean. [Can hold] hot and cold. I told you, it’s got that handle that I love. It fits in all my cup holders,” she said.

The cup, which has earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called it “spill-proof” in reviews, is available in two sizes — 22 ounces and 32 ounces — and in 28 colors and patterns. And the How I Met Your Father star collaborated with Brümate to help design the new Astral collection, which is “inspired by Hilary’s passion for self-love, awareness, and well-being, celebrating our connection with the earth, moon, stars, planets, and beyond,” according to the brand.  

Brumate Toddy XL 32oz

Brumate

Buy It! Brümate Toddy XL in Ethereal, 32 oz., $39.99; brumate.com

The collection features three designs: Ethereal, Midnight Meditation, and Sol. Ethereal is an orange print with delicate yellow and black sun and moon details. Midnight Meditation is quite the opposite, as it’s a deep black with metallic, rose gold moons and other dainty details etched on. The Sol pattern is bright white lined with neatly placed yellow, orange, and black suns.

And even though Duff is partial to the Toddy travel mug, these new motifs are available in other beloved Brumate products. You can snag the popular Hopsulator, which keeps skinny canned beverages like seltzers icy cold, the Uncork'd XL tumbler, which conveniently holds half a bottle of wine, and the Nav XL, the brand’s biggest mug yet, in these new designs, too.

Keep scrolling to check out more Brümate classics available in Duff’s Astral collection.

Brumate MultiShaker

Brumate

Buy It! Brümate MultiShaker in Midnight Meditation, $34.99; brumate.com

Brumate Togosa

Brumate

Buy It! Brümate Togosa in Ethereal, $69.99; brumate.co

Brumate Hopsulator Slim

Brumate

Buy It! Brümate Hopsulator Slim in Sol, $24.99; brumate.com

Brumate Uncork'd XL

Brumate

Buy It! Brümate Uncork'd XL in Midnight Meditation, $24.99; brumate.com

Brumate NAV XL 32oz

Brumate

Buy It! Brümate Nav XL 32 oz. in Sol, $34.99; brumate.com

