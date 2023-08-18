Hilarie Burton Goes on 'Solo Trip' with Son Augustus: 'Take These Dates Any Time I Can Get Em'

Hilarie Burton is spending as much time with her son as possible before he gets "too cool" for her.

On Friday, the One Tree Hill alum, 41, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram from her trip with her son Augustus 'Gus,' 13.

In the photos, Burton sticks her tongue out for a selfie as Gus walks beside her and looks away from the camera. Another picture shows the mother-son duo at lunch and then later attending an outdoor play.

In another picture, Gus wears a helmet and holds up a sword. "I was given great advice awhile back from my dear friend @tara_schafer to take solo trips with each of my kids whenever I could," Burton began her caption.

"That one-on-one attention is so important. So last night, Gus and I trekked to Manteo to catch @thelostcolony show," she wrote in the caption, before going on to share an anecdote about the show itself.

"Pretty soon this teenager will be too cool for his ol mom, so I'll take these dates any time I can get em. Xo," she concluded the post.

Burton shares her son and her daughter George, 5, with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The pair tied the knot in 2019.

In June, Burton attended The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere to support Morgan and chatted with PEOPLE about her son's admiration for his father. Asked if Gus thought it was cool that his dad was in The Walking Dead, the One Tree Hill alum shared an adorable anecdote.

"Our son has a Negan poster in his bedroom and a friend came over recently and he was like, 'Why do you have a poster of your dad?' " she recalled.

"Because my dad's awesome," Gus adorably replied.



Last September, Burton shared her son Gus' affinity for Elvis. The actress shared a photo of Gus with his hair slicked in an Elvis-like fashion and a varsity-style jacket with skinny jeans and black boots on Instagram.

"Seventh grade won't know what hit em! #firstdayofschool," Burton captioned the shot, where her son had his hands together as though he was clapping as he laughed.

Gus's look was inspired, in part, by his obsession with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film. The night prior, Burton shared an Instagram carousel of photos and videos, reflecting on her son's love of both the film and Elvis Presley himself.

"Our son starts 7th grade tomorrow. And here he is, watching @elvismovie for the 12th time (no joke!), tears in his eyes," she wrote.

"We've cried pretty much every viewing. I'm gonna need everyone to tell @bazluhrmann how much I love him for making this movie," she wrote. "Gus went through a massive Elvis phase when he was 6. We listened to @sxmelvisradio every day. Obviously, his hair and wardrobe were influenced."

Burton went on to share that Gus once "was brave enough to get up in front of the school with his raspy little voice and sing #foolsrushin. It was little kid fandom."

