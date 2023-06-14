Hilarie Burton Says Son Has Poster of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 'Walking Dead' Character on His Wall (Exclusive)

Asked why he has the poster, Burton's son adorably replied, "Because my dad is awesome"

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's biggest fan is his son Augustus!

On Tuesday, Hilarie Burton attended The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere in New York City with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan where she chatted with PEOPLE about her son's admiration for his dad.

Asked if son Augustus 'Gus,' 13, thought it was cool that his dad was in The Walking Dead, the One Tree Hill alum shared an adorable anecdote.

"Our son has a Negan poster in his bedroom and a friend came over recently and he was like, 'Why do you have a poster of your dad?' " she recalled.

"Because my dad's awesome," Augustus adorably replied.

Burton and Morgan share son Gus and daughter George, 5.

Last September, Burton shared her son Gus' affinity for Elvis. The Walking Dead actress shared a photo of Gus with his hair slicked in an Elvis-like fashion and a varsity-style jacket with skinny jeans and black boots on Instagram.

"Seventh grade won't know what hit em! #firstdayofschool," Burton captioned the shot, where her son had his hands together as though he was clapping as he laughed.

Gus's look was inspired, in part, by his new obsession with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film. The night prior, Burton shared an Instagram carousel of photos and videos, reflecting on her son's love of both the film and Elvis Presley himself.

"Our son starts 7th grade tomorrow. And here he is, watching @elvismovie for the 12th time (no joke!), tears in his eyes," she wrote.

"We've cried pretty much every viewing. I'm gonna need everyone to tell @bazluhrmann how much I love him for making this movie," she wrote. "Gus went through a massive Elvis phase when he was 6. We listened to @sxmelvisradio every day. Obviously, his hair and wardrobe were influenced."

Burton went on to share that Gus once "was brave enough to get up in front of the school with his raspy little voice and sing #foolsrushin. It was little kid fandom."

