Hilarie Burton Shares Photos of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Daughter George: 'Your Girl-Dad Era Is Unrivaled'

Hilarie Burton is showing her appreciation for her husband.

Sharing an Instagram Reel on Monday, the Walking Dead actress, 40, celebrated husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan by sharing photos of him with daughter George Virginia, 5.

"Going through my camera roll, and damn near every picture is just these two in love," the proud mom — who also shares son Augustus (who goes by Gus), 13, with the actor, 57 — wrote.

"They are the same person. So naturally, I adore the both of them," she continued. "You were always hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan. But your girl-dad era is unrivaled. How is it possible that you play bad guys?!?!"

While attending The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere in New York City last month with her husband, Burton chatted with PEOPLE about her son's admiration for his dad.

"Our son has a Negan poster in his bedroom and a friend came over recently and he was like, 'Why do you have a poster of your dad?' " she recalled.

"Because my dad's awesome," Augustus adorably replied.

In June, Burton also shared a photo of both her kids together as they celebrated the end of the school year.

"Last day of preschool and 7th grade. George wants to be a veterinarian. Gus wants to be a @waltdisneyimagineering," she shared. "They both just wanna hang at Village Pizza."

"I love you @jeffreydeanmorgan for helping me shuttle these babies all over the place this year. These last couple weeks have been a sprint. Excited to sleep in this summer!!!"

