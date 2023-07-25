Hilarie Burton Shares Photos of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Daughter George: 'Your Girl-Dad Era Is Unrivaled'

Hilarie Burton is appreciating her husband for getting hotter in his "girl-dad era"

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 03:42PM EDT
Hilarie Burton Shares Photos of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Daughter George
Photo:

Hilarie Burton Morgan/Instagram

Hilarie Burton is showing her appreciation for her husband.

Sharing an Instagram Reel on Monday, the Walking Dead actress, 40, celebrated husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan by sharing photos of him with daughter George Virginia, 5.

"Going through my camera roll, and damn near every picture is just these two in love," the proud mom — who also shares son Augustus (who goes by Gus), 13, with the actor, 57 — wrote.

"They are the same person. So naturally, I adore the both of them," she continued. "You were always hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan. But your girl-dad era is unrivaled. How is it possible that you play bad guys?!?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While attending The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere in New York City last month with her husband, Burton chatted with PEOPLE about her son's admiration for his dad.

"Our son has a Negan poster in his bedroom and a friend came over recently and he was like, 'Why do you have a poster of your dad?' " she recalled.

"Because my dad's awesome," Augustus adorably replied.

In June, Burton also shared a photo of both her kids together as they celebrated the end of the school year.

"Last day of preschool and 7th grade. George wants to be a veterinarian. Gus wants to be a @waltdisneyimagineering," she shared. "They both just wanna hang at Village Pizza."

"I love you @jeffreydeanmorgan for helping me shuttle these babies all over the place this year. These last couple weeks have been a sprint. Excited to sleep in this summer!!!"

Related Articles
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party
Kyle Richards' Daughters Are 'Holding Up' amid News of Separation from Husband: 'They're Really Strong'
katherine schwarzenegger kids vacation
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photos of Daughters Enjoying Scenic Vacation with Mom Maria Shriver
jj watt kids training camp
JJ Watt Cools Down in the Water with His 8-Month-Old Son Koa in Sweet Photo: 'Training Camp 2023'
Al Roker grandaughter
Al Roker Says He Could Look at 3-Week-Old Granddaughter's Face 'All Day' in Adorable New Photo
Hilary Duff bath
Hilary Duff Tries to Take a Relaxing Bubble Bath While Surrounded by Her Kids' Toys: 'My View'
Walker Hayes Great Clips promo
Walker Hayes Shares How All Six of His Kids Get Involved on Tour: 'These Are Some Good Years' (Exclusive)
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillipe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks: 'Perfect Duo'
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie instagram
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie
Kate Hudson Explores Sicily on Family Vacation with her Kids: 'Happiness and Pasta'
Kate Hudson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Sicily Vacation with Kids: 'Happiness and Pasta'
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her 25th Birthday by Reading with Daughter Grace: 'Sweetheart Family'
kathy gifford grandson
Kathie Lee Gifford Smiles with Grandson Frankie as They Wear Matching Hats for Photo: 'I'm in Heaven'
scheanas daughter breaks her arm
Scheana Shay Reveals 2-Year-Old Daughter Summer Fell and Broke Her Arm: 'She's a Trouper'
tiffany-haddish3.jpg
Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Experienced Eight Miscarriages, Explains Why She Kept News Private
The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth pregnancy announcement photos
Shawn Booth Shares First Photos with Pregnant Dre Joseph Ahead of First Baby Together (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen son wren first smile
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Covers Son Malcolm in Sunscreen During Family Beach Day with John Mulaney: 'It Takes Two Adults'