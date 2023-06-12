Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'

Hilarie Burton was excited to participate in a show of community with her kids by her side.

On Sunday, the Walking Dead actress, 40, shared photos from her neighborhood's first Pride celebration, coordinated by her church.

"Took my kids to our town’s FIRST #pride celebration, hosted by our warm and welcoming Rhinebeck Episcopal Church of the Messiah!!!" she wrote.

"First of all, the party was amazing! The dance floor was a multigenerational melting pot of joy and love," she continued her caption of photos from the day, which includes a selfie with daughter George Virginia, 5, and son Augustus (who goes by Gus), 13.

"Second of all, I loved seeing all of my son's friends run around with this whole supportive group of adults encouraging them to stand up for what’s right. It’s not enough just to celebrate love this year. We are fighting for the civil rights of our friends and neighbors and cherished loved ones," she continued.

"And I feel so fortunate that the establishment we started attending back when my son was in diapers is leading the charge in our town. Huge thank you to Rhinebeck Episcopal Church of the Messiah and the organizers of this event. George gave me her rainbow ring. It’s my new favorite bling."

Burton concluded, "To all of our LGBTQIA+ fam, you are deserving of vocal and consistent support, not just this month but year round. You deserve freedom to find your bliss. Sending you big ol hugs. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Twitter

On Mother's Day, Burton shared the sweet cake her family got her and reflected on raising her two kids with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"There was a moment today where I was sitting outside, and my kids were making each other laugh really hard, and my @jeffreydeanmorgan was power washing the deck after playing with them in the pool. And the sound of the water and the leaves in the breeze and the bees just all collided. And I felt the happiness that sometimes we only recognize in hindsight," she wrote.

"I felt it exactly in the moment. And that’s the biggest gift," she added, joking, "Cake also helps. Thank you @jeffreydeanmorgan . This life with you is busy and full and gorgeous and hilarious.

I feel so loved."