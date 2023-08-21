Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Pose with Son Gus, Daughter George on Family Night Out

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are taking their kids out on the town.

In a photo posted to her Instagram on Sunday, the One Tree Hill alum, 41, captured her family as they sat at a restaurant. Burton stuck her tongue out and posed next to son Augustus 'Gus,' 13, while daughter George Virginia, 5, rested her chin on her brother's arm.

Morgan, 57, leaned over from the right and put bunny ears behind his daughter, wearing sunglasses and staring into the camera.

"The Morgans, of Bulls--- Corner. Keepin' it classy. 😘," the mom of two captioned the post.

Last week, Burton spent time with her son as the two went on a "solo trip" together. Posting a carousel of photos to her Instagram, the star shared a peek at the mother-son duo's trip.

"I was given great advice awhile back from my dear friend @tara_schafer to take solo trips with each of my kids whenever I could," Burton began her caption.

"That one-on-one attention is so important. So last night, Gus and I trekked to Manteo to catch @thelostcolony show," she wrote in the caption, before going on to share an anecdote about the show itself.

"Pretty soon this teenager will be too cool for his ol mom, so I'll take these dates any time I can get em. Xo," she concluded the post.

In July, the actress shared her appreciation for her actor husband as she posted photos of him with daughter George. "Going through my camera roll, and damn near every picture is just these two in love," the proud mom wrote.

"They are the same person. So naturally, I adore the both of them," she continued. "You were always hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan. But your girl-dad era is unrivaled. How is it possible that you play bad guys?!?!"

