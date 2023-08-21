Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Pose with Son Gus, Daughter George on Family Night Out

The couple is parents to son Augustus, 13, and daughter George, 5

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on August 21, 2023 02:41PM EDT
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Family
Photo:

Hilarie Burton/Instagram

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are taking their kids out on the town.

In a photo posted to her Instagram on Sunday, the One Tree Hill alum, 41, captured her family as they sat at a restaurant. Burton stuck her tongue out and posed next to son Augustus 'Gus,' 13, while daughter George Virginia, 5, rested her chin on her brother's arm.

Morgan, 57, leaned over from the right and put bunny ears behind his daughter, wearing sunglasses and staring into the camera.

"The Morgans, of Bulls--- Corner. Keepin' it classy. 😘," the mom of two captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Last week, Burton spent time with her son as the two went on a "solo trip" together. Posting a carousel of photos to her Instagram, the star shared a peek at the mother-son duo's trip.

"I was given great advice awhile back from my dear friend @tara_schafer to take solo trips with each of my kids whenever I could," Burton began her caption.

"That one-on-one attention is so important. So last night, Gus and I trekked to Manteo to catch @thelostcolony show," she wrote in the caption, before going on to share an anecdote about the show itself.

"Pretty soon this teenager will be too cool for his ol mom, so I'll take these dates any time I can get em. Xo," she concluded the post.

In July, the actress shared her appreciation for her actor husband as she posted photos of him with daughter George. "Going through my camera roll, and damn near every picture is just these two in love," the proud mom wrote.

"They are the same person. So naturally, I adore the both of them," she continued. "You were always hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan. But your girl-dad era is unrivaled. How is it possible that you play bad guys?!?!"

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving Each Other in Kids Mercedes Truck
Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving in Kids Mercedes Truck
Lea Michelle Zandy Reich son Ever
Lea Michele Celebrates 3rd Birthday of Son Ever Months After Health Scare: ‘Love You So Much’
Kelly Clarkson Sings with Kids Onstage
Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Kids Onstage to Sing and Dance with Her During Las Vegas Residency: Watch
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Janelle Says She Can't Be in a 'Full Relationship' with Kody If He's 'Estranged' from Their Sons
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Pumping Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Waving Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles
hilarie burton and son
Hilarie Burton Goes on 'Solo Trip' with Son Augustus: 'Take These Dates Any Time I Can Get Em'
Bindi Irwin family photo at the zoo
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Plays Stylist in Sweet Family Photo: Making Sure We 'Look Our Best'
Drake, Adonis, Drake Shows Son Adonis,5, Impersonating Him After Seeing Him Perform: 'Comes to One Drake Show...'
Drake Shows Son Adonis, 5, Impersonating Him After Seeing Dad Perform: 'Comes to One Drake Show...'
John mulaney and malcolm laughing
John Mulaney Laughs with Son Malcolm, Reveals He 'Used to Spin Out' Until Becoming a Father
Sunny Hostin with son Gabe Gabriel Hostin
Sunny Hostin Celebrates Son Gabriel's 21st Birthday During Ibiza Vacation: ‘You Are a Blessing’
khloe and true match in dresses
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Twin in Matching Dolce & Gabbana Dresses on Italian Vacation
Kristen Bell Reveals the Awkward Moment Dax Shepard Accidentally Sexted Her Mom
Dax Shepard Jokes About Kids' Future Sex Lives, Says His House Is Off Limits: 'Car, Like Everyone Else'
Tom Brady Poses with Excited Daughter Vivan and Friend as They Meet Blackpink
Tom Brady Poses with Daughter Vivian in Backstage Photo with Blackpink: 'New Gig in Retirement'
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner and Son Attend Dallas Cowboys Training Camp amid Divorce — See the Photo
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson's Deluxe Version of 'Chemistry' Will Feature a Cameo from Daughter River Rose
blac chyna coparenting
Blac Chyna Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Relationships with Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga