Hilaria Baldwin Wrote a Special Letter to Husband Alec on Their Wedding Day: 'It Felt Meaningful' (Exclusive)

The couple recently marked their 11th wedding anniversary on June 30

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 05:59PM EDT
Hilaria Baldwin's Favorite Wedding Memory
Hilaria Baldwin walking down the aisle on her wedding to Alex Baldwin in 2012. . Photo:

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin

Just before she and Alec Baldwin made it official in 2012, Hilaria Baldwin presented a special gift to her future husband — a reminder that this was a moment to cherish forever.

“I asked my parents to bring over from their town a tiny antique silver box that I wrote a letter and folded in,” Hilaria, 39, recalls to PEOPLE of her favorite wedding day memory, as the couple recently marked their 11th anniversary on June 30. 

In the letter, Hilaria says she "wrote how excited I was to marry him and that we should be as present as possible for the ceremony because it will go so fast and be so fleeting and it’s such an important moment in our lives.”

Hilaria tells PEOPLE she had a friend deliver the letter to her then-fiancé right before she walked down the aisle at New York City’s St. Patrick's Old Cathedral. “It felt meaningful to have this intention to be present in our minds on such a life-changing day,” she adds.

Despite the momentous occasion, Hilaria says the planning behind the event was casual by intention. “I didn’t have a wedding planner and my friends helped me plan my wedding,” Hilaria recounts. “’I'm a tomboy and super low maintenance, I didn’t care about the tableware and the flowers and the colors. I figured: good food, music, wine, people . . . it's all good! I read Weddings for Dummies and made a list of what I needed."

“Our DJ was a man who I knew from going out with my friends in tiny Brooklyn bars,” she reveals. “It was a completely different gig for him and exactly what I wanted — blending our worlds!”

Hilaria and Alec, 65, first met in February 2011 at a New York City restaurant. "I was standing near the door with my friends," Hilaria previously told the New York Times, "when he walked up and took my hand and said, 'I must know you.' "

They started dating the summer of that year and Alec proposed to Hilaria in April 2012.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Together, the Baldwins have seven children: three daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, María Lucía Victoria and Carmen Gabriela, and four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, and Romeo Alejandro David. (Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, with his former wife Kim Basinger).

Most recently, on the couple’s wedding anniversary, Hilaria shared with PEOPLE a note that she wrote to her husband, which read: "11 years. I cherish you and the fact that we met. We have experienced so much and I can't imagine anyone better to have by my side. I love you. I love our family ... to many more. I feel so lucky to have you."

Related Articles
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Zack Clayton attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She'll 'Probably Elope' to Italy or Spain for Her Wedding (Exclusive)
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos from 'Blissful' Wedding One Year Later
Angelina Pivarnick
Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Doesn’t Want a Big Wedding ‘Ever Again’ After Chris Larangeira Split (Exclusive)
Jwoww and Goldie Hawn
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She’s ‘Going to End Up' Like Goldie Hawn: '40 Years Engaged’ (Exclusive)
Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Adrienne Bailon Made Husband Watch 'Cheetah Girls' Movies on Their Honeymoon: ‘He Honestly Couldn’t Believe It’
Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek. IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CHASE SAPPHIRE - Actor James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek at the "Bad Hair" after party at Chase Sapphire on Main during the Sundance Film Festival 2020, in Park City, Utah "Bad Hair" Cast Party Hosted by Chase Sapphire, Park City, USA - 23 Jan 2020
James Van Der Beek Reflects on Marriage to Wife Kimberly in Sweet Wedding Anniversary Tribute
Emily Mariko Wedding
TikTok Star Emily Mariko Marries Longtime Boyfriend in Elegant Cliffside Wedding Ceremony
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with Snaps from Gwendlynâs Wedding
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with New Photos from Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding to Beatriz Queiroz
Bride Walks Down Flooded Aisle After Typhoon in the Philippines
Bride Walks Through Ankle-Deep Water in Flooded Church Wedding After Philippines Hit by Typhoons
Selena Gomez Celebrates Best Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette
Selena Gomez Shares Photos from Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette: 'So Proud to Know You'
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink
Patrick Dempsey Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Wife Jillian: 'What an Amazing Path We Have Been On'
Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023
15 of Hollywood's Longest Celebrity Engagements
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Photos of Her Dreamy Beach Wedding: 'Married My Soul Mate'
Kaley Cuoco Turns Reverend At Friends' Wedding: 'I Got To Marry My Nearest and Dearest Today'.
Kaley Cuoco Turns 'Reverend' for Friends' Wedding: 'I Got to Marry My Nearest and Dearest Today'
Lenny Hochstein and Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Are Engaged: âHe Asked to Steal Me Away Foreverâ
Lenny Hochstein and Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Are Engaged: ‘He Asked to Steal Me Away Forever’
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 Years and YES!! We Are Married!!'