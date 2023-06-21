Hilaria Baldwin Says It's 'Beautiful' to Watch Husband Alec 'Embrace' Being a Grandfather

Hilaria Baldwin is loving life as a grandma!

The yoga pro mom, 49, talked to Extra about what it's been like coming into being a grandparent alongside husband Alec Baldwin after the birth of his 27-year-old daughter Ireland's first baby, daughter Holland, calling her new granddaughter "delicious."

“It’s so fun to see Ireland as a mom. I wish I was as secure as she is. I was just so insecure when I had my first, and Ireland really knows herself and just has really embraced motherhood with such warmth and security," Hilaria shared.

Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

She added, “I have to say, grandma shopping is so fun, like, sending them different things.”

When it comes to the Boss Baby actor, 65, as a grandfather, Hilaria said her husband is seeing his daughter in a new light.

"One of the things that I love about having so many kids with Alec is that he was one of so many kids. Alec has such admiration for mothers, so to watch him look at Ireland and embrace her as a mom, it’s beautiful to see him with Ireland and to see another baby in the Baldwin world," she explained.

While attending the PEN Literary Gala in New York City last month, the couple commented on the baby girl's birth, which was announced earlier the same day.

"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

Alec also shared his excitement in an Instagram post that week, with a young Ireland smiling and playing on the actor's lap.

"My first baby had her first baby," Alec said, captioning a candid throwback photo snapped as a young Ireland sat on his lap. "Much love to the three of you!"

