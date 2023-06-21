Hilaria Baldwin Says It's 'Beautiful' to Watch Husband Alec 'Embrace' Being a Grandfather

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about what it's been like becoming a grandparent alongside husband Alec Baldwin after the birth of Ireland's daughter, Holland

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 04:41PM EDT
Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin is loving life as a grandma!

The yoga pro mom, 49, talked to Extra about what it's been like coming into being a grandparent alongside husband Alec Baldwin after the birth of his 27-year-old daughter Ireland's first baby, daughter Holland, calling her new granddaughter "delicious."

“It’s so fun to see Ireland as a mom. I wish I was as secure as she is. I was just so insecure when I had my first, and Ireland really knows herself and just has really embraced motherhood with such warmth and security," Hilaria shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZXNJePR7_/. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram
Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

She added, “I have to say, grandma shopping is so fun, like, sending them different things.”

When it comes to the Boss Baby actor, 65, as a grandfather, Hilaria said her husband is seeing his daughter in a new light.

"One of the things that I love about having so many kids with Alec is that he was one of so many kids. Alec has such admiration for mothers, so to watch him look at Ireland and embrace her as a mom, it’s beautiful to see him with Ireland and to see another baby in the Baldwin world," she explained.

While attending the PEN Literary Gala in New York City last month, the couple commented on the baby girl's birth, which was announced earlier the same day.

"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

Alec also shared his excitement in an Instagram post that week, with a young Ireland smiling and playing on the actor's lap.

"My first baby had her first baby," Alec said, captioning a candid throwback photo snapped as a young Ireland sat on his lap. "Much love to the three of you!"

Related Articles
Jwoww Kids first day of school
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Her Kids' Last Day of School with Sweet Now-and-Then Photo
Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Claims He Broke Divorce News to Their Kids Over 10-Minute Zoom Call
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Talk Experience with Postpartum Depression: 'Felt Like a Hopeless Place'
Tom Brady Kids jumping off a boat
Tom Brady Shares Video of All Three Kids Jumping Off Boat Together on Vacation: 'Good Parenting'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Changed Her Opinion on Paparazzi After Baby: 'A Little Bit More Relaxed'
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Want to Raise Her Kids in Los Angeles: 'You Heard It Here First'
hilaria baldwin romper magazine
Hilaria Baldwin 'Most Definitely' Done Having Kids, Says Husband Alec Hasn't Had Vasectomy Yet
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Shares Horror at Son's Sidewalk Tantrum, Assures 'Not a Child Protective Services Moment'
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Daughter Holland's Fruit-Themed Nursery: 'So Proud'
Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Kicks Off Summer by Tattooing Dad During Travels to France's Hellfest https://www.instagram.com/p/CtuGhGjNayB
Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Kicks Off Summer by Tattooing Dad During Travels to France's Hellfest
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are in a 'Good Co-Parenting Routine' amid Her Pregnancy News
Scott Disick Knew About Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Before Her Announcement, Says Source
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day
Jennifer Lawrence, Cook Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Husband Cooke Maroney Is the 'Greatest Father in the World' to Baby Son Cy
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak 'Understands' Daughters Ariana and Brielle's Continued Relationship with Kroy Biermann: Source
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé
Nicole Richie Shares Throwback Photos with Dad Lionel Richie and Husband Joel Madden on Father's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photos of Husband Joel Madden with Their Kids for Father's Day