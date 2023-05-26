Hilaria Baldwin Shares New Kegel Workout Video: 'Trying Not to Pee’

Hilaria Baldwin is one fighting-fit mom!

The mom-of-seven, 39, shared her Kegel workout routine in an Instagram video to show how she's trying to "improve" her core strength after “having so many children."

"I have been having some lower back stuff since baby was born," she revealed about the impact of giving birth to daughter Ilaria in September 2022, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin, 65.

"I’m really trying to improve my core strength. Especially after having so many children, I really have to focus on my internal muscles," added the yoga instructor and entrepreneur. "True strength is not often visible and this is why we need to go inside with our awareness and feeling."



Hilaria continued to explain exactly how she does the Kegel workout to followers: “While doing all of these, I’m focusing on activating my pelvic floor and initiating each movement from inside, rather than relying on my limbs to drive me thru (think sensation of trying not to pee, to put it plainly—kegels)."

“Anyway, missed sharing my workouts with you and for those who come up to me on the street and I have the pleasure to meet in person, you are always asking me where my ig workouts went. Here they are 🫶🏼✨.”

Hilaria hopes to "improve core strength" after having seven children. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The exercise video comes three days after Hilaria celebrated daughter Ilaria turning 8 months in a sweet post on Instagram, sharing a photo of her youngest child beaming in a white sunhat and matching dress.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, shares three daughters, Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, and newborn Ilaria, as well as four sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin.

Earlier this month, Hilaria and Alec also celebrated becoming grandparents, after Ireland welcomed her daughter Holland.

The 27-year-old announced her baby girls’ arrival on Instagram on May 18.





Hilaria gushed about the newest Baldwin family member as she spoke with PEOPLE while attending the PEN Literary Gala with husband Alec in New York City.



"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria, 39, told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

The couple was out honoring Lorne Michaels at the time, who was presented the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award at the American Museum of Natural History.