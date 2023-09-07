Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Day Photos for All 7 Kids, Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year'

Hilaria Baldwin has just one baby at home as the rest of her kids take on a new school year

Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on September 7, 2023
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin (L), Carmen Baldwin (R). Photo:

Mike Coppola/Getty, Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's kids were in good spirits ahead of a new school year.

The yoga pro mom, 39, shared an Instagram Reel on Wednesday of all seven of her and the actor's kids as they celebrated the first day.

The video kicked off with oldest daughter Carmen Gabriela, 10, in a trendy look that included both a backpack and a purse as she heads off to fifth grade. Next was Rafael Thomas, 8, headed into third grade, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, for his first day of first grade and then Romeo Alejandro David, 5, heading to kindergarten.

With the big kids taken care of, Hilaria moved on to Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3 this week, and María Lucía Victoria, 2, who adorably posed together before their first day of play school.

Last but not least is the couple's youngest Ilaria Catalina Irena, who celebrates her first birthday later this month. On her sign, which she uses to swat the family cat, it jokes the infant is starting "boss baby university."

Earlier this week, the family of seven took a stroll around New York City, posing for a photo standing on a sidewalk.

"Gangs of New York… ," Alec wrote alongside the photo, in which he is smiling while on stroller duty with their youngest as Hilaria crouches down next to a second stroller.

The actor also has an older daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Ireland just welcomed a little girl of her own in May, making her dad a first-time grandfather to baby Holland, 3 months.

Alec Baldwin hilaria seven children kids 09 04 23
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin with all seven kids.

Alec Baldwin/Instagram

After first meeting at an N.Y.C. restaurant in 2011, Alec and Hilaria tied the knot on June 30, 2012 at the city's famed St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, then welcomed Carmen the following year.

The couple just celebrated 11 years together this summer. To mark the special occasion, Alec shared a photo of a metal spatula he gifted his wife, who bought him a grill as he called himself out as a “suburban dad."

“11 years today. That means steel,” Alec wrote. “She bought me a grill. (suburban dad that I am)I bought her this. I know. Crazy, right?” He added, “What can I say? I’m in love. Happy anniversary, @hilariabaldwin.”

