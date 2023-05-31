Alec Baldwin Receives Hip Replacement Following a 'Very Intense Chronic Pain Chapter'

News of the procedure was first shared by the actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, in an Instagram post on Tuesday

Published on May 31, 2023 01:28 AM
Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Photo:

Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin is recovering from hip replacement surgery.

Hilaria Baldwin, the actor's wife, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing that the procedure was necessary after he had been going through a "very intense chronic pain chapter."

"Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life," she wrote.

Alec Baldwin

John Lamparski/Getty

Hilaria thanked the doctors who helped him on his hip-replacement journey, and "the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this 🩵."

In the comments, Baldwin had a sweet reply for his wife: "And you. Thanks to you.."

In February, Hilaria celebrated the highs and lows in their relationship through an Instagram post dedicated to the night they first met.

"What a journey we have had been through, to, in, and around and continuing…every emotional place I don't think either one of us could have ever predicted," she wrote alongside a photo of the two cuddling in a restaurant. "But here we are…still standing, surrounded by all of you amazing humans, our tiny babes…and together. In it with you, Alec… I'm here, we are here…never alone 🫶🏼"

News of the actor's hip replacement surgery comes after prosecutors dropped criminal charges against him in April in connection to his involvement in the 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.


