Hilaria Baldwin 'Most Definitely' Done Having Kids, Says Husband Alec Hasn't Had Vasectomy Yet

Hilaria Baldwin is setting the record straight on having more kids.

In Romper's latest cover story, the entrepreneur, 39, chatted about her seven kids and opened up about whether she would like to welcome any more babies anytime soon.

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she told the outlet with a smile. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

Although Baldwin says she's most like done having kids, husband Alec Baldwin, 65, hasn't exactly committed yet.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec," she shared, revealing, "He hasn't done it yet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Victor Demarchalier

The Baldwins share seven kids together: daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 9, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5.

Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In May, Alec's daughter Ireland welcomed her first baby, making Hilaria and Alec grandparents for the first time. While recently attending the PEN Literary Gala in New York City, the mom-of-seven spoke with PEOPLE about the happy news.

"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

Victor Demarchalier

She also posted a photo of her own brood earlier that week, where she expressed her family's excitement about the new arrival.

"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here," the caption read. "We love you so very much!"

And Alec shared his excitement on Instagram that week.

"My first baby had her first baby," Alec said, captioning a candid throwback photo snapped as a young Ireland sat on his lap. "Much love to the three of you!"

