Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Carmen's 10th Birthday in Sweet Montage: 'Love You So Very Much'

The entrepreneur shares her seven kids with husband Alec Baldwin

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 23, 2023 03:48PM EDT
hilaria baldwin daughter birthday
Photo:

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her oldest daughter on her birthday.

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur, 39, shared a video to her Instagram in honor of her daughter Carmen's 10th birthday. The montage included photos of Carmen as she grew up, spanning from the day she was born to a recent video of her looking all grown up.

"Happy 10th birthday to our Carmen," the proud mom wrote in the caption. "Thank you for making me a mama and for bringing us such joy and laughter."

"You are a force of so many wonderful things. We all love you so very much❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin share seven kids together: daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 11 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5.

Alec shares daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In June, Hilaria was interviewed for the cover of Romper and opened up about how her kids have been feeling since their half sister Ireland gave birth to her daughter Holland.

"My kids get a kick out of it," Hilaria said. "They feel like they're so grown up; they're like, 'Well I can do this because I'm an uncle now.'"

As for her new role, Hilaria said, "I love being a grandmother," adding that she "sends things to Ireland all the time. My favorite swaddle or my favorite bathtub or whatever. The towels, all these things."

Later in the article, Hilaria discussed whether she is interested in having any more kids.

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she told the outlet with a smile. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

Although Hilaria said she's most like done having kids, husband Alec hasn't exactly committed yet.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec," she shared, revealing, "He hasn't done it yet."

Related Articles
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Will Pay $8,000 a Month in Child Support to Olivier Martinez After Finalizing Divorce
andy cohen daughter first time in ocean
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Video of 15-Month-Old Daughter Lucy's First Time in the Ocean
Blac Chyna daughter Dream workout
Blac Chyna Taps Daughter Dream, 6, to Help Her Stay Fit While Exercising — See the Cute Photo!
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Sofia Coppola and Romy Mars
Sofia Coppola Comments on Daughter's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded: 'Not What I Would've Hoped For'
Eve and son
Eve and Son Wilde Wolf Match in Green as They Pose in Picturesque English Countryside
Gwen Stefani Celebrates as Son Zuma Turns 15: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 15th Birthday with Rare Photos: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
emily maynard johnson baby
Emily Maynard Johnson Says She's 'So Glad I Didn't Stop at Five' as She Shares Sweet Photo with Son Jones
Gisele Bündchen Shares Throwback Photo with Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack on His 16th Birthday
Gisele Bündchen Wishes Tom Brady's Son Jack a Happy 16th Birthday: 'Here for You No Matter What'
The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on Her 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'
The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg
Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson
kimberly stewart daughter birthday
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks All Grown Up on 12th Birthday
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Tarek: ‘So Lucky’
Tom Brady Says Son Jack Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' But Reveals the One Edge He Still Has On the Teen
Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Son Jack on His 16th Birthday: 'You Changed Our Lives'