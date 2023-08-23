Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Carmen's 10th Birthday in Sweet Montage: 'Love You So Very Much'

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her oldest daughter on her birthday.

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur, 39, shared a video to her Instagram in honor of her daughter Carmen's 10th birthday. The montage included photos of Carmen as she grew up, spanning from the day she was born to a recent video of her looking all grown up.

"Happy 10th birthday to our Carmen," the proud mom wrote in the caption. "Thank you for making me a mama and for bringing us such joy and laughter."

"You are a force of so many wonderful things. We all love you so very much❤️."

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin share seven kids together: daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 11 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5.

Alec shares daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In June, Hilaria was interviewed for the cover of Romper and opened up about how her kids have been feeling since their half sister Ireland gave birth to her daughter Holland.

"My kids get a kick out of it," Hilaria said. "They feel like they're so grown up; they're like, 'Well I can do this because I'm an uncle now.'"

As for her new role, Hilaria said, "I love being a grandmother," adding that she "sends things to Ireland all the time. My favorite swaddle or my favorite bathtub or whatever. The towels, all these things."

Later in the article, Hilaria discussed whether she is interested in having any more kids.

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she told the outlet with a smile. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

Although Hilaria said she's most like done having kids, husband Alec hasn't exactly committed yet.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec," she shared, revealing, "He hasn't done it yet."