Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Kids 'Get a Kick Out of' Being Aunts and Uncles to Ireland Baldwin's Baby

The mother of seven is a new grandmother to stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin's baby

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 25, 2023 09:59AM EDT
hilaria baldwin romper magazine
Photo:

Victor Demarchalier

Hilaria Baldwin's kids are embracing their new role as aunts and uncles.

In Romper's latest cover story, the entrepreneur, 39, opens up about how her kids are feeling since their stepsister Ireland Baldwin, 27, gave birth to her baby daughter Holland.

"My kids get a kick out of it," Hilaria said. "They feel like they're so grown up; they're like, 'Well I can do this because I'm an uncle now.'"

As for her new role, Hilaria said, "I love being a grandmother," adding that she "sends things to Ireland all the time. My favorite swaddle or my favorite bathtub or whatever. The towels, all these things."

hilaria baldwin romper magazine

Victor Demarchalier

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin share seven kids together: daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 9, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5.

Alec shares daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Later in the article, Hilaria discussed whether she is interested in having any more kids.

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she told the outlet with a smile. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

hilaria baldwin romper magazine

Victor Demarchalier

Although Hilaria said she's most like done having kids, husband Alec hasn't exactly committed yet.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec," she shared, revealing, "He hasn't done it yet."

In May, Alec's daughter Ireland welcomed her first baby, making Hilaria and Alec grandparents for the first time. While recently attending the PEN Literary Gala in New York City, the mom-of-seven spoke with PEOPLE about the happy news.

"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

hilaria baldwin romper magazine
