‘Barbie’ Just Made $1 Billion at the Box Office — Here Are the 52 Other Films That Hit the Milestone

From a Spielberg classic to beloved franchises, here are the other 52 movies that have earned over a billion dollars at the box office.

Having only been in theaters for a few weeks, Barbie is almost guaranteed to continue breaking box office records, assuring it a spot amongst the highest-grossing movies of all time. Barbie is in good company too, joining a few dozen other films that have reached the same milestone.

This makes Barbie the 53rd movie to gross more than $1 billion at the box office. The movie also broke the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend by a female director thanks to auteur Greta Gerwig , who brought the plastic pink world of Barbie to life.

01 of 52 Avatar (2009) - $2,923,706,026 Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock James Cameron is no stranger to making hit movies, but his ambitious CGI project Avatar was a massive gamble when it was released in 2009 due to its whopping $237 million budget. But thanks to a lush world, great action, and excellent performances by Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldaña, the movie became a smash hit. It’s held the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time for 14 years and counting.



02 of 52 Avengers: Endgame (2019) - $2,799,439,100 Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Avengers: Endgame picked up a few days after the previous film, Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos erased half of all life in the universe. Endgame was made as the finale of the Avengers series (for now) and was filled with a surprisingly heavy dose of emotion for a superhero movie — including a certain hero’s tragic death at the end, which set fans and the internet ablaze.

03 of 52 Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) - $2,320,250,281 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett After 13 years, the world finally got to see Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel. With newer CGI technology and a much deeper story, it proved to be well worth the wait, and The Way of Water became a massive hit around the globe. The film’s success has also paved the way for more sequels. “I know what I’m going to be doing for the next six or seven years,” Cameron jokingly told Variety in early 2023 after The Way of Water crossed the $2 billion mark.

04 of 52 Titanic (1997) - $2,264,743,305 Merie W Wallace/20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock 1997’s Titanic was the highest-grossing movie of all time for over a decade until the release of Avatar in 2009. What’s more impressive is that both films were directed by Cameron, who has directed three of the top five highest-grossing movies of all time. The director told PEOPLE in 2012 that Leonardo DiCaprio almost turned down the part in Titanic. “His character doesn't go through torment, and Leo previously and subsequently in his career was always looking for that dark cloud,” Cameron said. Luckily, the director was able to convince DiCaprio to take the part.

05 of 52 Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015) - $2,071,310,218 Lucasfilm/Bad Robot/Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock A decade after Episode III premiered, the Star Wars franchise returned once again with The Force Awakens. The movie received tons of publicity, not only because it was the first new Star Wars film in a decade but also because its three original stars — Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill — all reprised their roles. Fisher was even able to star alongside her daughter, actress Billie Lourd. It remains the only Star Wars film to cross the $2 billion milestone.

06 of 52 Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - $2,052,415,039 Walt Disney Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock Infinity War followed Thanos as he gathered the six Infinity Stones and concluded with “the snap," where he eliminated half of all life in the universe. The movie was also noticeable for its large ensemble cast, bringing together characters from The Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy and Dr. Strange franchises. After the film’s premiere in 2018, Mark Ruffalo said that he didn’t know if his character, The Hulk, would survive the snap, admitting they did two takes, one where he survives and one where he doesn’t. Ruffalo said he was unaware of what ending they used until the premiere.

08 of 52 Jurassic World (2015) - $1,671,537,444 Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in 'Jurassic World'. Photo: Chuck Zlotnick © Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment Almost 15 years after Jurassic Park III premiered, Jurassic World brought the franchise back to life. With a new cast that included Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film saw the dinosaur theme park finally open to the public ... but, naturally, things don’t go as planned.

12 of 52 Top Gun: Maverick (2022) - $1,495,696,292 Paramount Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ Alamy 36 years after Top Gun premiered, Tom Cruise's Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returned to the big screen in Top Gun: Maverick. The film became the second highest-grossing film of the year and received several Oscar nominations. Cruise told PEOPLE he had the entire cast film their scenes in actual airplanes rather than using CGI in order to make the movie look and feel more real. “I had to teach them how to first fly in a single-engine Cessna,” the actor said. “Then I put them in an airplane where they could do some aerobatics. Then a jet where they could pull serious Gs and feel what it's like with an ejector seat. The first day they're in the F-18, they're filming.”

13 of 52 Frozen II (2019) - $1,453,683,476 Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Just a few months after Disney unleashed the blockbuster The Lion King remake in 2019, it scored another massive hit with Frozen II. The sequel revisits Elsa and Anna and explores the origins of Elsa’s mysterious powers. Since 2019’s The Lion King is considered a live-action movie, Frozen II reigns as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

14 of 52 Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - $1,405,018,048 Jay Maidment/Marvel/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock As the first Avengers sequel, Age of Ultron broadened the original’s cast with the inclusion of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and the film’s titular Ultron (James Spader). Though the 2015 film made an impressive $1.4 million at the box office, it is the lowest-grossing Avengers movie to date.

15 of 52 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) - $1,352,756,895 illumination Thanks to its all-star cast that included Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy, combined with its wide list of classic Nintendo characters like Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong and Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie became 2023’s first massive blockbuster hit. It also holds the title of the second highest-earning animated film of all time and is currently the highest-grossing video game movie ever.

16 of 52 Black Panther (2018) - $1,349,926,083 Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Until Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, Black Panther was the highest-grossing solo superhero film ever. Played by the late Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before getting his own standalone film in 2018. Black Panther also received a sequel in 2022, Wakanda Forever. Though it didn’t cross the $1 billion mark like the first film, it was critically praised, even earning five Oscar nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Angela Bassett.

17 of 52 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) - $1,342,359,942 WARNER BROS. PICTURES / Album / Alamy Serving as the finale to the Harry Potter film series, Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was a sensation when it was released. The movie was filled with plenty of memorable moments and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 2011.

18 of 52 Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017) - $1,334,407,706 Photo 12 / Alamy Released almost exactly one year after the death of Carrie Fisher, The Last Jedi was seen by many as a farewell to the late star who iconically portrayed the fierce and brave Princess Leia. Her Star Wars costars told PEOPLE that Fisher was a joy to be around on set, recalling her telling jokes, helping the younger actors, and even sneaking costar John Boyega chocolate bars. The movie proved to be a touching send-off to the actress and became the highest-grossing film of 2017.

19 of 52 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - $1,310,466,296 Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock Jurassic World’s sequel Fallen Kingdom managed to bring in a massive box office haul. The movie sets the stage for the final film in the series by showing how the dinosaurs escape the doomed Isla Nublar and eventually cohabitate on the planet alongside humans. Chris Pratt told PEOPLE that he did his own stunts for the film, but also admitted he hurt his elbow during one of the stunts, saying, “I banged my elbow so hard. But I was immediately embarrassed and I wasn’t gonna say anything.”

20 of 52 Frozen (2013) - $1,284,540,518 Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Released in 2013, Frozen became a smash hit, making over $1.2 billion. Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” went on to win an Oscar and a Grammy as well. In 2023, Disney announced a third film is in the works.

21 of 52 Beauty and the Beast (2017) - $1,266,115,964 Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Disney built up a lot of hype for its live adaptation of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson, and thanks to its excellent music and lavish sets, the movie became a massive hit. The film also saw a resurgence in popularity in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. Three years after its initial release, Beauty and the Beast once again topped the weekly box office charts thanks to its showings at drive-in theaters across America.

22 of 52 Incredibles 2 (2018) - $1,243,225,667 Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Despite The Incredibles being a massive hit when it premiered in 2004, earning over $631 million at the box office, it didn’t receive a sequel for 14 years. Luckily, Incredibles 2 was even more popular than the original, nearly doubling the box office returns of the first film. To coincide with the film’s release, Disneyland re-themed its California Screamin’ roller coaster to the Incredicoaster.

23 of 52 The Fate of the Furious (2017) - $1,236,005,118 Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock More automotive hijinks ensued in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. This time, the group gets caught up in terrorism, espionage, and yet another heist. The cast (which grows with every movie) added more actors to the Fast family, including Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren. To date, The Fate of the Furious is the last film in the franchise to make over a billion at the box office.

24 of 52 Iron Man 3 (2013) - $1,215,577,205 Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock In 2013, Iron Man had its last standalone film, Iron Man 3. The movie holds a complicated and contested record as the highest-grossing movie of 2013. Technically speaking, come Dec. 31, 2013, Iron Man had made the most money of any film released that year. However, Frozen, which was released in November 2013, continued earning hundreds of millions into 2014, ultimately making it 2013’s biggest film.

25 of 52 Minions (2015) - $1,159,444,662 Maximum Film / Alamy In 2010, Despicable Me became a runaway smash hit. Made on a budget of just $69 million, it grossed over $543 million at the box office and spawned a franchise. Its spinoff, Minions, performed even better and is currently the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. In the original film, the little yellow henchmen stole every scene they were in, instantly becoming fan favorites and earning themselves their own film series.

26 of 52 Captain America: Civil War (2016) - $1,155,046,416 Atlaspix / Alamy Captain America: Civil War received fantastic reviews from critics and audiences, and the chemistry between Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie made the movie feel convincing and powerful. Evans told PEOPLE the real emotional power of the film came from questioning what’s right and wrong. “In the majority of the Marvel films, it’s clear to understand who’s right, who’s wrong,” the actor said. “In the first Captain America, Nazis are bad. First Avengers, aliens are no good. This is the first movie where it’s a little more parallel to the arguments we have in life where nobody’s right, nobody’s wrong. It’s just a matter of opinion. Where do you fall in the situation.”

27 of 52 Aquaman (2018) - $1,148,528,393 Warner bros. The DCEU’s highest-earning film ever is 2018’s Aquaman, starring Jason Mamoa as the titular character. The movie made over $1.1 billion worldwide, and a sequel is set to release in December 2023.

28 of 52 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) - $1,147,633,833 Pierre Vinet/New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock The final Lord of the Rings film was a total phenomenon. At the time of release, it was the second highest-grossing movie of all time and the second movie ever to make over $1 billion at the box office, after Titanic. On top of its ticket sales, The Return of the King was also critically lauded. It was nominated for 11 Oscars and won every single one of them, including Best Picture and Best Director.

29 of 52 Skyfall (2012) - $1,142,471,295 Danjaq/EON Productions/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, Skyfall is the highest-grossing 007 film. The movie was also given further publicity thanks to its theme, "Skyfall," which was sung by Adele. The song earned Adele three awards: a Golden Globe, an Oscar and a Grammy.

31 of 52 Captain Marvel (2019) - $1,131,416,446 Marvel/Disney/Moviestore/Shutterstock (10777416j) Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is the highest-grossing female-led superhero film of all time and is the only one to cross the $1 billion mark. Surprisingly, despite making over $1 billion at the box office, Captain Marvel was only the 6th highest-grossing movie of 2019. The year ended up producing nine movies that crossed the billion-dollar milestone.

32 of 52 Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) - $1,123,794,079 Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Dark of the Moon became the Transformers series’ highest-grossing movie with its release in 2011. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joined Shia LaBeouf on-screen, and the film grossed over $1.1 billion.

33 of 52 Jurassic Park (1993) - $1,109,802,321 Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock Though it came out before Titanic, Jurassic Park wasn’t the first movie to cross the billion-dollar mark. Granted, the film was still a massive hit during its initial release, earning over $970 million. Thanks to a 3D rerelease in 2013, Spielberg’s dino film finally joined the billion-dollar club. In June 2020, Jurassic Park again topped the weekly box office rankings almost 30 years after its initial release, after being played around the country at drive-ins during the COVID-19 pandemic.

34 of 52 Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) - $1,104,054,072 Moviestore/Shutterstock More casting shakeups took place for Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014. The franchise’s star Shia LaBeouf was replaced with Mark Wahlberg, and Huntington-Whiteley didn’t return. Age of Extinction was the final Transformers film to cross the billion-dollar mark.

35 of 52 The Dark Knight Rises (2012) - $1,081,169,825 AJ Pics / Alamy Christopher Nolan created one of the most celebrated superhero series ever with his Dark Knight films. All three films were critically praised and became box office hits, and his darker, grittier take on Batman was lauded. The final film in the trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, added two memorable roles to the cast: Anne Hathaway as Catwoman and Tom Hardy as Bane.

37 of 52 Joker (2019) - $1,074,458,282 Niko Tavernise Joaquin Phoenix stunned critics and audiences when he donned the infamous clown makeup to portray one of Batman’s most iconic enemies, the Joker. However, the 2019 film didn’t center on superheroes but instead focused on the antagonist himself. On top of being a box office smash, the film was also hailed by critics, receiving several Oscar nominations and Phoenix taking home the award for Best Actor.

38 of 52 Toy Story 4 (2019) - $1,073,841,394 Pixar Studios/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy Despite being Pixar’s first major film, the Toy Story franchise continues to be its most iconic and profitable. Toy Story 4 was praised for being an emotional movie, showcasing the kind of meaningful storytelling that Pixar is known for. Originally, it was believed that Toy Story 4 could serve as the final film in the franchise, but in 2023 it was announced that Toy Story 5 was going into production.

39 of 52 Toy Story 3 (2010) - $1,067,316,101 PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Toy Story 3 was a tearjerker and had audiences crying around the world, too. It also not only won Best Animated Feature at the 2011 Oscars but also received a Best Picture nod, a first for the franchise.

40 of 52 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) - $1,066,179,747 Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Johnny Depp is best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. The third film in the franchise, Dead Man's Chest, is one of two Pirates of the Caribbean movies to make over $1 billion. In 2023, a source close to Depp told PEOPLE that the actor is still interested in working with Disney to make another Pirates film.

41 of 52 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) - $1,058,682,142 Film Frame/Lucasfilm Ltd/Kobal/Shutterstock Serving as a prequel to A New Hope (the original Star Wars film from 1977), Rogue One details the immediate events leading up to Episode IV. The prequel itself received a prequel in 2022 with the hit series Andor, starring Diego Luna. The actor told PEOPLE how it still feels unbelievable to be a part of Star Wars. "I still go back to feeling like a lucky kid that suddenly got to play in the playground he was dreaming of,” Luna said.

42 of 52 Aladdin (2019) - $1,054,304,000 Daniel Smith/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake was a hit thanks to actor Mena Massoud’s performance as the titular character and Will Smith’s charismatic turn as the Genie.

43 of 52 Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) - $1,046,721,266 Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Set years after the previous Pirates films, On Stranger Tides saw a new cast join Depp, with franchise favorites Kiera Knightley and Orlando Bloom replaced by Penelope Cruz and Ian McShane. The film also switched directors, this time led by Rob Marshall, best known for hits like Chicago and Into the Woods.

44 of 52 Despicable Me 3 (2017) - $1,034,800,131 Illumination In the third Despicable Me movie, ex-supervillain Gru (Steve Carell) refuses to return to his old ways of villainy and instead gets caught up in a diamond heist. The film is currently the highest-grossing Despicable Me movie (not including the Minions spinoffs), and a fourth movie is scheduled to release in 2024.

45 of 52 Finding Dory (2016) - $1,029,266,989 Disney/Pixar/Moviestore/Shutterstock In this 2016 sequel to Finding Nemo, Dory suddenly remembers her long lost parents and sets out to search for them across the ocean. As a favorite character from the first film, the sequel put Dory front and center, and cast Eugene Levy and Diane Keaton as her parents.

46 of 52 Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace (1999) - $1,027,082,707 Keith Hamshere/Lucasfilm/Kobal/Shutterstock 16 years after the original trilogy concluded, Star Wars finally returned with The Phantom Menace, launching the prequel trilogy. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie became a massive hit and, at the time of its release, became the second highest-grossing movie ever. However, the film didn’t cross the billion-dollar mark during its initial run. It wasn’t until the 2012 3D rerelease that it crossed the lofty milestone.

47 of 52 Zootopia (2016) - $1,025,521,689 Moviestore/Shutterstock Zootopia was a unique take on classic buddy cop movies, placing the story in a giant metropolis inhabited by animals. One of the movie’s stars, Shakira, told PEOPLE about her experience working on the film, saying, “Doing something for Disney is just a whole different story, an experience that is completely unique.”

48 of 52 Alice in Wonderland (2010) - $1,025,468,216 Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock At the height of his Pirates fame, Johnny Depp took on another iconic role — the Mad Hatter in Tim Burton’s adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. Joining him was Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen, Anne Hathaway as the White Queen, and Stephen Fry as the Cheshire Cat. The film also received a sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, in 2016, though it only earned $299 million worldwide.

49 of 52 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) - $1,023,842,938 Warner Bros. Harry Potter’s first film topped the box office for three weeks in a row and became the highest-grossing movie of 2001. It also stands as the fifth highest-grossing movie of the entire decade. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone not only introduced audiences to Harry Potter but also launched the careers of its young stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

50 of 52 The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) - $1,017,030,651 New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock After the success of The Lord of the Rings, the story continued when J. R. R. Tolkien’s 1937 novel The Hobbit was made into a film trilogy. Martin Freeman starred as Bilbo Baggins, who was joined by many cast members from the LOTR films who reprised their roles, including Ian McKellen, Cate Blanchett and Elijah Wood, who briefly reprised his role as Frodo.