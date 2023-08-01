California High Schoolers Help Restore Car for Local Family After Firefighter Dad’s Death

"As soon as I saw it, it was just a dream come true," said Tim Porter of seeing his father's now-repaired Jeep

Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on August 1, 2023
high school students restore a Jeep for a family who lost their father
When a southern California family was unable to complete a major Jeep restoration project after their father died, car-savvy local high school students stepped in and helped complete the project last week. 

Local retired fire captain Shane Porter had purchased a 1969 Jeepster Commando with the hopes of restoring it with his sons, Michael and Tim, and his wife Tigger, before his untimely death in 2022. 

“He was diagnosed with bladder cancer in the early 2000s and we were actually told by the doctors, ‘Make this your last Christmas because you’re not going to get any more,’” Tigger told NBC affiliate KNBC-TV.

The whole Porter family worked on the restoration project together prior to Shane’s death, according to Brittany Ritzi Foust, director of communications for the Corona-Norco Unified School District.

They were left unsure of what to do with the car, especially given its condition, after Shane died, Bob Mauger, the automotive technology teacher at nearby Corona High School and a friend of the Porters, told KNBC-TV, but he said he was happy to step in and help, as he saw it would be a “great opportunity” for his students. 

“For me, it’s not just about teaching my students how to diagnose and repair vehicles,” Mauger said, per the school's press release. “It’s about teaching them how to be good humans and to give back to the community.”

According to the release, the students performed engine work, fixed electrical issues, repaired the cooling system, sealed the transmission and transfer case, completed rust repair and topped the revamped car off with a shiny new paint job.

After more than a year of hard work on the project, Mauger and his students returned the sentimental Jeep to the Porter family in practically mint condition with its restoration on Thursday.

“As soon as I saw it, it was just a dream come true,” Tim Porter told KNBC-TV after the car was finished. “It was just incredible that they were able to come together as a team and work on it.”

Still, the restoration didn’t come without challenges. Uriel Valdivia, a recent high school graduate who worked closely on the Jeep's restoration, detailed the many parts of the car that the team needed to work on in a video interview released by the school.

"The seats were all ripped, the bumpers were all bent and the wheels didn’t work, the suspensions were off,” Valdivia said. “We did it one by one and got everything done.” 

Mauger said his students were so enthusiastic about the project because of the car's symbolic value. Students came in before school to work on the vehicle and stayed until the last bell of the day to finish it. Seniors like Valdivia, who graduated, even returned over the summer to see the project through.

“I am so proud of my students for all of the time and hard work they put into this restoration project for the Porter family,” Mauger added in his statement. 

