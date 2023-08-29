High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player

A volunteer high school football coach in Georgia made headlines on Saturday when he allegedly punched one of his own players in the stomach during the first quarter. The attack was caught on video during the televised Great Atlanta Bash weekend triple-header, TMZ reports.

After the incident, Atlanta Public School Police escorted Carl Lovell Sledge off the football field and into a local jail, where he stayed overnight, according to his online booking records. Charged with simple battery, Sledge was released on a $5,000 surety bond Sunday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office online records.

Sledge, who was not a teacher at the school, will also face administrative charges from the school district, according to Atlanta Public School spokesman Seth Coleman, Atlanta News First reported.

The player — listed on an online roster as defensive back Cam’ron Barber for The Raiders at Benjamin E. Mays High School — doubled over and clutched his stomach after the punch, according to video footage from the televised game. (Barber, a 5’8” junior, weighs 150 pounds. Sledge, who is 6’1”, weighs 187 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office intake records.)

The Raiders — ranked #143 amongst Georgia high school football teams, against the Douglas County Tigers (#47), according to scheduling and stats by the high school sports tracker, MaxPreps — were up 12-0 at the time of the alleged attack. But the Tigers ultimately eked out a 48-44 win.

The punching incident is not the first on the football team, which is riddled with accusations of abuse, according to a statement from Atlanta Public Schools, published in full by Atlanta News First, which announced a dual investigation by the Atlanta Public School Police Department and the Atlanta Public Schools Office of Employee Relations “into conduct by coaches of the Benjamin E. Mays High School football team.” The investigation, the school system said, was sparked by a photograph “apparently taken during summer conditioning” allegedly depicting “a coach standing on the knees of players” during a wall sits exercise.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“They work the kids to death,” Parthena Stokes, the mother of a Raiders football player, told Atlanta News First. “They practice them to death.” Coaches are verbally and physically abusive to the high school players, who are afraid to speak up for fear of retaliation, she alleged to the outlet. Stokes said she hoped the recent allegations will shakeup football leadership, the newspaper reported. “I want to make sure they have done background checks on all the coaches,” the concerned mother added.

Sledge graduated from Benjamin E. Mays, according to his Facebook profile. It is unclear if he's retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

