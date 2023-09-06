WATCH: HGTV Unveils 2023 Urban Oasis Home and Reveals Its Location (Exclusive)

HGTV has opened the doors to the 2023 Urban Oasis — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look!

On Wednesday, the network will unveil the brand-new, fully furnished home located in Louisville, Kentucky. Take a tour of the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath bungalow's playful interiors (above) and gracious exterior (below). The home is the grand prize for a sweepstakes package valued at more than $850,000 that also includes a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV and $50,000 from Viva.

The latest Urban Oasis, designed by HGTV star Brian Patrick Flynn and built by Twin Spires Remodeling, offers nearly 2,300 square feet of comfortable living space and combines modern luxury with touches of Southern charm.

“This year’s home is a cozy bungalow that melds the natural Kentucky landscape with modern, city living, providing the best of both worlds to the winner,” Flynn said in a release.

Brian Patrick Flynn designed HGTV's 2023 Urban Oasis. HGTV

He continued, “Louisville is a big, small town, and the HGTV Urban Oasis captures the energy of the city through its nods to local culture and colorful, comfortable spaces that act as a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of the city."

The Urban Oasis living room features custom-made cabinetry. HGTV

Highlights of the home include an open-concept first floor with a light-filled dining room and a living room featuring large picture windows and custom-made cabinetry.

The kitchen features checkerboard tile accents. HGTV

The kitchen is outfitted with midnight blue cabinets, gray-and-white checkerboard tile and brass finishes, and features access to an inviting backyard patio. A secret door in the kitchen's wall spanning millwork leads to a convenient powder room.

A secret door in the kitchen leads to a small powder room. HGTV

The primary bedroom has been designed to "evoke the rolling hills of Kentucky" with an array of green accents. HGTV

A beautifully appointed first-floor primary suite "evokes the rolling hills of Kentucky," home to the Kentucky Derby, with green curtains, chairs and accents throughout, according to the release. The main bathroom, meanwhile, is designed with two separate vanities and a spacious modern tub, topped with a statement-making equine photograph.

The primary suite bathroom is outfitted with two vanities. HGTV

The home's second floor houses a multifunctional loft space, two guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom, along with a multipurpose room with access to a sizable balcony. A pair of skylights, which are featured throughout the Craftsman-inspired home, fill the multipurpose room with natural light.

The 2023 Urban Oasis features a second-floor loft space with two guest bedrooms. HGTV

The backyard is well appointed for entertaining with a porch, outdoor dining area and plenty of lawn space for recreation.

The home's second floor features access to an elevated patio. HGTV

The lucky future owner of the 2023 Urban Oasis will also get to experience all that the Bourbon City has to offer.

Located on the Ohio River, Louisville boasts a bustling downtown with a wide variety of dining and entertainment options, festivals, music events and more. The city also is home to the famed Whiskey Row, once the hub of the bourbon industry, on historic Main Street.

“The HGTV Urban Oasis provides a balanced lifestyle for the modern homeowner, offering the culture of an exciting city like Louisville as well as the comfort we look to find in a home,” said Loren Ruch, HGTV's Head of Content.

“This HGTV Home Giveaway shines a spotlight on another great American city, while also showing millions of fans across the country unique design inspirations and ideas.”

The carport doubles as an patio space for entertaining. HGTV

Fans hoping to nab the keys to the Urban Oasis can enter the sweepstakes beginning Monday, Oct. 2. at 9 a.m. ET until Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. ET. Eligible fans can enter twice per day on HGTV's website and on Food Network's website while the contest runs.

HGTV will also air the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 one-hour special showcasing the home in all its glory on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

