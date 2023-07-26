HGTV Renews ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ amid Heather’s Reduced Role on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa announced a "bigger and better" season of their HGTV show is coming soon

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
HGTV Renews ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ amid Heather’s Reduced Role on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The El Moussas are ready for even more flipping!

On Wednesday, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa announced on Instagram that their HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas will return for a second season. The news comes after Heather and her co-star Bre Tiesi revealed that she will have a smaller role in the upcoming seventh season of her other hit series, Netflix's Selling Sunset.

“Ready for round 2??! Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is OFFICIALLY coming soon!! 🔥👏🏻👏🏻,” they wrote in the caption of the series, which premiered in March and followed the married couple’s large-scale renovations and family life. “This is the announcement that so many of you have been asking us for and we’re so excited for you guys to see an even bigger & BETTER season!!!”

In the joint post, the pair said that the homes they flip this season are “even crazier,” and they “take more risks.”

The El Moussas, who welcomed their 5-month-old baby Tristan in January also shared that this season gives an even more in-depth look into their family life with their newborn. Tarek is also dad to son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12 — whom he shares with ex-wife and fellow Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

The news comes after Heather revealed in March that she had not been called back to continue filming Selling Sunset season 7 after her maternity leave. In an interview with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight for E! News, Heather sat beside husband Tarek as she revealed Netflix had not yet asked her to return after she welcomed her son.

"Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” she revealed at the time.

HGTV renews the Flipping El Moussas amid Heathers reduced role on Selling Sunset season 7
HGTV Renews ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ amid Heather’s Reduced Role on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7.

Instagram/theheatherraeelmoussa

When Bailon asked how Heather felt about that, she responded: "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Heather, who has been on the Netflix show since the pilot, got support from her husband during the interview. “She's an O.G,” he said. 

Last week, her co-star Bre Tiesi spoke about Heather's reduced role in the upcoming season, saying she was “devastated to lose” her co-star as a regular presence on the show.

“I absolutely adore Heather. I’m very sad to hear that she is not going to be as big a part,” Tiesi told E!, adding that she doesn’t really know a lot about the situation. “They kinda keep us separate from all of that,” Tiesi said. 

